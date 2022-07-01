ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latimer County, OK

OSBI investigating fatal stabbing

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubATh_0gSSYBpk00

WILBURTON, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 1, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported that it is investigating after a stabbing turned fatal.

Latimer County received a 911 call from a marijuana grow facility outside Wilburton where the victim reported that his roommate stabbed him after an altercation. Deputies from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Choctaw Tribal police.

OSBI internet crimes against children unit makes multiple arrests

According to an OSBI press release, they found the victim with a stab wound to the abdomen. The victim was air flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody on an outstanding warrant. He was charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

His bond was set at $500,000. Both the victim and suspect are Bulgarian Nationals.

The OSBI has been working closely with the Bulgarian Consulate and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations to notify the victim’s next of kin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

OSBI Investigating After Stabbing Turns Fatal at Oklahoma Grow Facility

WILBURTON, Oklahoma – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a stabbing turns fatal. Latimer County received a 911 call on July 1 from a marijuana grow facility outside Wilburton, where the victim reported his roommate stabbed him after an altercation. Deputies from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Choctaw Tribal police. They found the victim with a stab wound to the abdomen.
WILBURTON, OK
News On 6

Authorities Investigate Deadly Stabbing In Latimer County

State investigators said a man was stabbed to death in Latimer County on Friday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the victim called 911 saying his roommate stabbed him during a fight. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died there. Investigators said the suspect was arrested and...
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Police: Missing Fort Smith man found dead after motorcycle crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The body of a man who was reported missing in Fort Smith has been found after a motorcycle crash. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the body of 66-year-old Ronald Casanova was found near Muldrow, Oklahoma. It is believed that he was involved in a deadly motorcycle accident, according to police.
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilburton, OK
County
Latimer County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Latimer County, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Arkansas motorcyclist killed in Sequoyah County collision

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a collision two miles east of Muldrow. The collision occurred on Old Highway 64 in Sequoyah County. Ronald Casanova, 66, was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw man kicks deputy multiple times during arrest

A Sallisaw man is facing a felony charge of battery/assault and battery on police officer after he kicked a county deputy multiple times while being arrested. Charles L. Tankersley, 56, was charged June 22 in Sequoyah County District Court and is now scheduled for a July 6 felony disposition docket before Associate District Judge Kyle Waters. Sequoyah County Sheriff’s deputy Shane Petree…
SALLISAW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Violent Crime#Osbi#Choctaw#St Francis Hospital#Bulgarian Nationals#The Bulgarian Consulate#Nexstar Media Inc
koamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma man loses his life in jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A man loses his life in a jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma. The incident happened on June 29, 2022, around 9:28 pm. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Phillip A. Williams, 27, of McAlester, died at the scene. Authorities say Williams was...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

Lake Eufaula rashes determined to be Swimmer's Itch, says ODEQ

LAKE EUFAULA (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has determined the cause of the rashes at Lake Eufaula to be Swimmer's Itch. Officials say samples were tested and have shown no bacterial parasite, blue green algae, e-coli, or other contagious infectious substances. Swimmer's Itch, also called cercarial dermatitis,...
EUFAULA, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy