ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Memphis Underground take the stage at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Fridays by the Fountain” are back for the summer at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Memphis Underground took the stage this week, while people enjoyed a...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Buchanna Fest makes debut

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Lyla Grace Corporation and Cannavista Wellness host their first-ever Buchanna Fest. The event’s purpose is to promote community spirit and raise money for charities designed to improve Buchanan’s public parks. The festival is happening at The Common in downtown Buchanan, with food trucks,...
BUCHANAN, MI
WNDU

Mishawaka lights up the sky at Independence Day Celebration

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th of July is Monday, but that’s not stopping the city of Mishawaka from celebrating Independence Day early. Families, festival-goers, and firework lovers all came together to celebrate America’s birthday. “We expect a record-breaking crowd. We have tons of attractions and two live...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Some fun things to do in Michiana this holiday weekend

Looking for lunch plans today? Memphis Underground will be performing at today’s Fridays by the Fountain concert in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center. The concert starts at 11:45 and is completely free to attend. Bring your lunch or purchase some from a vendor on site. It’s the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
swmichigandining.com

Hayloft Ice Cream Parlor

If we’re gonna take a road trip for lunch we have to include an ice cream stop on the way. We were bored last weekend and really wanted to get out of the house. I suggested we take a road trip to Niles for lunch. We had a great meal at Iron Shoe Distillery then headed back towards Kalamazoo.
DECATUR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
WNDU

Charity Car and Motorcycle show raises money for cats

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Held at the VFW Post on West Bristol Street, a Charity Car and Motorcycle show raised money for cats. Organizers wanted to find a way to give back to the community, and being big fans of cars, decided to put on a car and motorcycle show. However this show has a twist.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Celebrate Goshen Car Show postponed

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The car show planned as part of the First Fridays Celebrate Goshen event has been postponed due to rain. The new date for the car show is Sept. 2. While refunds will not be issued for this evening’s event, registrations will be honored for the rescheduled event.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

PET SEGMENT: Live hoppily-ever-after when you adopt Bunny

She's a 2-year-old terrier & pit bull terrier mix. You might've met Bunny before because she's been at the South Bend Animal Resource Center since March of 2022. We don't know why though because she's a well-rounded dog. Bunny is great with other dogs, cats and children. Lindsay Cuellar, manager...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Moore
TheDailyBeast

Pathetic Proud Boys Ruin Another Pride Month Event for Kids at Indiana Library

The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. “This definitely came as a shock,” library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. “We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it’s a place for everyone.” The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. “This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community,” midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.
SOUTH BEND, IN
103.3 WKFR

Meet The Two Horse Saloon: Niles’ Iron Shoe Distillery’s Mobile Cocktail Bar

Since the prohibition laws were overturned and Americans above the age of 21 can purchase and consume alcoholic beverages legally, we have seen the winery and distillery business boom. This is because tons have the idea to make their own liquor and almost every casual event has access to a bar. It has become more than typical for many to drink every day or multiple times a week, whether having a few to unwind or partying until the sun comes up, drinking is almost expected.
NILES, MI
WNDU

County fairs in Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s fair season here in Michiana!. Here’s the list of county fairs in our area for Summer 2022 that are taking place or coming up soon:
MICHIANA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Underground#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Fountain#The Morris Theatre
visitkosciuskocounty.org

Stranger Things to Investigate in Kosciusko County, Indiana

Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Jackson twins commit to Valparaiso

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northrop seniors and twin sisters Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson committed to Valparaiso University to continue their basketball careers. The duo led Northrop to a 15-8 record as juniors during the 2021-22 season, with one of the two leading the team in most statistical categories. Saniya...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

South Bend Transportation closed on July 4th

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Transportation will be closed on the Fourth of July. There will be no fixed route or access service. The administrative office will also be closed. Regular service will resume on July 5.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Possible drowning in Big Long Lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted out of Big Long Lake Saturday evening and brought to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department. The condition and identity of the boy is unknown. WANE 15 will update this story as...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
WNDU

Blake Wesley & Jaden Ivey recognized by city of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday June 30th, South Bend mayor James Mueller officially recognized Blake Wesley and Jaden Ivey for their inspiration and influence to the community. Mueller declares June 30th, 2022 “Jaden Ivey & Blake Wesley Day.”. Wesley & Ivey, both South Bend natives, made history...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

South Bend mayor hospitalized after unplanned surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend’s mayor was hospitalized after undergoing an unexpected surgery. Mayor James Mueller’s office says the surgery was performed Friday by Memorial Hospital’s cardiothoracic team. A statement from the mayor’s office said he was expected to be released from the hospital in a few days and make a full recovery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
100.7 WITL

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy