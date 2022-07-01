Second ‘Live from Cash Porch’ Music is July 16

JONESBORO – Arkansas State University Heritage Sites, KASU public radio, and the Mississippi County Hospital System will sponsor the second installment in the summer concert series, “Live from the Cash Porch,” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Blind Mississippi Morris and Brad Webb will perform in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for fireworks and fun this weekend, we’ve got you covered by providing a list of upcoming festivities throughout the Mid-South region. Graceland is hosting several special events and parties for Independence Day, and the iconic Graceland Mansion will be beautifully lit...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, Independence Day in Memphis and the Mid-South will look almost normal. Fireworks will be back to light up the night sky. This year, it’s not at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront, but at Liberty Park in Midtown. “I hope it’s big. It’s a chance for […]
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lake City is firing up a new tradition for the Fourth early this year. The city has moved away from its Spring Festival which was hosted every year in May. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the city had not hosted the Spring Fest in over two...
MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three fun-loving siblings are looking for their forever home. Aniyah, 11, Iyoniah, 6, and “Little” Larry, 3, are three siblings that have been in foster care for four years. For the youngest two, foster care is all they really know. That’s why Aniyah, the...
After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
Little Rock, AR – Throughout July, Chris Jones will continue on his quest to walk a mile with Arkansans in each of the state’s 75 counties.. Jones’ Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour travels next to Chicot, Crittenden and Craighead Counties. The tour encourages neighbors to walk side-by-side engaged in compassionate and thoughtful discussion about current events and the issues impacting Arkansans. During the tour, Jones will walk a mile alongside fellow Arkansans, sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas, while listening to learn about the issues they face.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening. Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South, near Tiger Lane, at around 7:06 p.m. Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition. Police say there […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South father said a recent trip to the cemetery where his daughter and two other family members are buried brought back more grief after he discovered their vaults open. Terrance Wilson told FOX13 the cemetery didn’t communicate with him about construction at the mausoleum where...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together Sunday to remember a Memphis mother of eight who was shot and killed. A weekend that’s supposed to be filled with joy has turned into sorrow for those who knew and loved Marquicha Thomas. Loved ones met just off the banks of the Mississippi River to remember […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Frayser apartment complex Sunday morning. Police responded to the Carriage House Apartments on Frayser Boulevard at around 11:12 a.m. Sunday morning. Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say it is unknown if foul play […]
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Bath & Body Works is returning. The new store will be located in Caraway Plaza, between Petco and Rack Room Shoes. According to signs on the building’s front, the store is set to open in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Eight people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Whitehaven Saturday night. Police say the crash happened in the area of East Raines Road and Neely Road around 11:30 p.m. The victims were transported to area hospitals. One person is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Cordova homeowner was shot at last week after police say they discovered a burglar in the driveway. The suspect was confronted while he was burglarizing vehicles on Nesting Woods Circle. He fired two shots at the victim and then fled in the passenger side of a light-colored sedan with rear bumper damage. Ring camera footage shows the unknown suspect’s car.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner, made herself at home Monday. Banks arrived to the home for the first time to get an up-close and personal look. The home was built by Southern Serenity Homes and features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a Frayser couple admitted to making fake drive-out tags out of their apartment after being caught red-handed with over two hundred fraudulent temporary license plates.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in Memphis one week after robbing a bank in Marion, Ark., using a stolen company vehicle, police say. Using cooperation and information from witnesses and citizens, police were able to identify Brandon McGruder, 24, as the suspect responsible for the robbery.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A local funeral home that has gained a national spotlight with the Netflix show Buried by the Bernards is in trouble once again. The Board of Funeral Directors says R-Bernard didn’t pay fees overdue for more than two years. They also say the Orange Mound business didn’t submit required annual reports for three […]
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is on edge following a late-night discovery, with some saying it could have been worse. On Thursday, June 30, the intersection of Highway 141 and 358 in Greene County was closed off after two pipe bombs were discovered in a stolen truck. The...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after officers said he was shot Friday night near a convenience store in North Memphis. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street near Friendly Food Market. Police found one gunshot victim when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
