Police: Bethel man seriously hurt in Route 302 crash in Bethel

NEW FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating a crash on Shortwoods Road that took out a utility pole and sent a woman to the hospital Monday. The crash happened around 5:35 p.m., when authorities say a 37-year-old Waterbury woman’s westbound 2016 Nissan Altima lost control, crossed over the eastbound lane and continued across a residential driveway before going down a small embankment and colliding with an Eversource pole.
NEW FAIRFIELD — Police say charges are pending against a 17-year-old driver following a crash on Ball Pond Road that sent him and another local teen to the hospital early Friday morning. The single-vehicle collision happened around 12:30 a.m., when a southbound 2010 Honda Civic veered off the roadway...
A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a utility pole when her car veered across a roadway, according to police. The crash took place in New Haven County in Milford, around 10:20 a.m., on Saturday, July 2 in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision involved...
Several firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets about 3 p.m. Officials said they received several 911 calls reporting the incident. Responding officials said a woman was trapped under the...
KENT, N.Y. -- Two men were killed over the weekend during an apparent road rage incident on a highway in Putnam County.On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with the mother of one of the men who died."I just don't know what else to do. It's hard. It's hard losing a child," Marisol Tarantino said.Tarantino said it is a pain no mother should bear. Her son, 22-year-old Fabian Tirado, was killed early on Saturday.New York State Police say it happened on a dark and rainy stretch of I-84 at the time. Tirado was driving home with a cousin when he got...
On July 2, 2022, at approximately 10:20am, a serious motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision was found to involve a 2002 Honda Civic operated by Emily Wood, 84, of Milford. The operator of the Honda was driving west on...
TOWN OF KENT – State Police have released the details of a double fatal motor vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in Putnam County that occurred on Saturday. Troopers said the incident occurred at around 1:35 in the morning on July 2 on I-84 westbound in the Town of Kent.
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad are investigating a fatal motor vehicle vs. motorcycle incident. Earlier today, a small motorcycle, being operated by a 68 year-old Stamford resident, was traveling southbound on Newfield Ave. At some point, that the operator of the...
A man from Torrington has died after a crash in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. State police said 21-year-old Nicholas Ponzi, of Torrington, was traveling east on Route 44 around 4 p.m. when he went off of the road, hit a stone wall and landed sideways. Ponzi was transported to Winsted...
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking to speak with the operator of a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal accident on Sunday. The Stamford Police Department is investigating the crash which occurred on Newfield Avenue around 12:22 p.m. just south of North Meadows Lane. A report by police reads that a 150cc […]
Police are asking the public for help locating a white sedan that allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a Fairfield County motorcyclist. It took place around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, in Stamford on Newfield Avenue. The crash occurred when a 150cc small motorcycle, being driven by a 68-year-old...
“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WFSB) - A motorcyclist from Connecticut was killed in a crash that happened Monday in Great Barrington, MA. The rider was only identified as a 68-year-old man. Great Barrington police said the crash happened on the south end of Main Street in front of the Bistro Box...
Report by Paula Antolini, July 4, 2022, 9:10AM EDT. On the morning of July 2nd “the Bethel Fire Department was dispatched to the center of town for the report of an individual with their arm pinned by a car. “Crews arrived on scene to find a motorist with their...
Stamford firefighters pulled off two rescues in one day - and they're not something you see every day. At about 8 p.m., crews were called to the Springdale Train Station after getting a report that a woman fell between the train and the platform. The Metro North conductor and engineer...
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A single-engine plane trying to reach Waterbury Airport in Plymouth crashed Tuesday into a Boy Scout camp in Terryville, landing in woods, about a quarter of a mile from campers, according to the Connecticut Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America. No campers or...
DANBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing identity theft investigation. The person, who was captured on surveillance camera at a Newtown bank in April, is white with short dark hair.
Wayward fireworks may have started a fire that destroyed a 3,000-square-foot home in the Hudson Valley. The fire started in Orange County in the town of Goshen around 10 p.m., Monday, July 4 at a two-story home on Corral Lane in the Harness Estates development. According to Goshen Assistant Fire...
NORWALK — Police officers saved a man standing on a ledge over Interstate 95 Sunday night. Officers were called to the East Avenue overpass at around 10:30 p.m. for the reportedly distraught man standing on the ledge outside the fenced area of the East Avenue Bridge over Interstate 95, the police department said in a Facebook post.
Comments / 0