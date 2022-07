(Brownton MN-) A Stewart man was hurt when his farm tractor was hit by a car in McLeod County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 15, south of Brownton. 48-year-old Benjamin Rettmann was driving the tractor on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a southbound car driven by 32-year-old Sara Geifer of Lafayette. Rettmann was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries. Geifer was not hurt.

5 DAYS AGO