In 1943, then 17-year-old Central — now Santa Clara — resident Mario Kirker had been working at a local lumberyard, pulling in $14 a week to help support his family of seven. But while devoted to his family, Kirker told the Daily Press, he felt a pull to serve his country as World War II raged, and with the support of his father, Kirker enlisted in the United States Navy.

SANTA CLARA, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO