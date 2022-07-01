ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Max Scherzer Set To Come Off The IL And Rejoin Mets

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Snyder discusses the breaking news...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Joey Votto Saves A Child’s Life In Game Against Cubs

Someone get Joey Votto a cape. This man just saved a child’s life. While at Wrigley Field tonight, Cincinnati Reds first baseman, Joey Votto, saved a potential Chicago Cubs fan from living a life of misery. *Satire Warning*. Joey Votto Hits A Home Run Against The Chicago Cubs. Prior...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are winning in bunches again, as they are now on a three-game win streak following their 5-1 victory at home over the San Diego Padres Friday night at home. Many probably thought that a Dodgers win in that game was already a dead giveaway after reading that Tony Gonsolin would start […] The post Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves make a trade to shuffle the bullpen ahead of their next series with the Reds

Ian Anderson could only make it through two innings in Thursday’s throttling by the Phillies. Cruz came in to eat up as many innings as possible, and went 2.2 innings, tossing 55 pitches. The move to active Bracho is likely just for depth purposes given the high usage of Cruz last night, but the big man has been struggling, so it could be more permanent. Bracho isn’t exactly lights out either, though.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

First-base coach Mark Budzinski away from Toronto Blue Jays after eldest daughter's death

Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team after the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, said in a statement. "I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts."
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit With Line Drive

Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays had a pitcher's worst nightmare this Saturday afternoon. Gausman was struck in the lower leg/ankle area by a line drive off Wando Franco's bat - clocking in at 100 MPH - in Game 1 of a double-header between the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter sets Major Career Milestone

"You feel like you're taking something that somebody else is doing, which is the players. I think I've had a lot of good players and a lot of opportunities," Showalter said of this milestone. "I wish i've had as many last team standings as Tommy has had," Showalter joked in...
MLB
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees fans suggest one top trade deadline priority

A few days ago, we coordinated with SB Nation Reacts to put out a poll on what fans think should be the Yankees’ focus at the trade deadline. Josh offered his own thoughts for guidance in a separate article, but the decision — or, at least, the answer in our little corner of the internet — was, of course, up to you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees reportedly exploring market for outfield upgrades

The Yankees have been baseball’s best team by a wide margin — their .727 winning percentage trounces the Astros’ second-ranked .640 mark — but they’ll naturally still be on the hunt for improvements as the Aug. 2 trade deadline draws nearer. To that end, general manager Brian Cashman and his staff have already begun to survey the outfield market, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

