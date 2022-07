John A. Farnham Jr., 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. Steven M. Wood, 34, of Mattydale, was arrested on two separate warrants. One was an arrest warrant for introducing contraband into prison. The other was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO