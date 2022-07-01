U.S. announces $820 million in Ukraine military aid, including missile systems

Ukraine has urged Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship it says is carrying Ukrainian grain.Officials from Ukraine's foreign ministry believe that the Zhibek Zholy ship loaded the cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, Reuters reported.The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office wrote to Turkey’s justice ministry in a letter dated 30 June, informing them about the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” on its way to Karasu in Turkey.A Russian official said the grain would be shared with “friendly” countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Third World War has already started’, Ukraine defence minister claimsPassenger captures moment cruise ship hits iceberg off coast of AlaskaWrexham family feud erupts into street brawl as man left knocked out on pavement

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO