U.S. announces $820 million in Ukraine military aid, including missile systems

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced on Friday that it will provide Ukraine with $820 million in new military aid, including new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars to respond to Russia’s heavy reliance on long-range strikes in the war. Russia in recent days has launched dozens...

#Military Equipment#Government Of Ukraine#Missiles#Defense Department#Russian#Nato#Ukrainians
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

