Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play.

For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.

This is, of course, by no means an exhaustive list. People’s reasons for choosing to live where they do are as diverse as people themselves.

As far as why certain counties across the U.S. have experienced growth, relocation is not the sole, or even primary, reason why. While more than 1,800 counties saw population gains in 2021, approximately 73% of all U.S. counties saw what the U.S. Census Bureau characterizes as a natural decrease . This was a significant jump from 2020, when 55.5% of countries experienced such a decrease. According to the Bureau, natural decrease is the simple result of “when there are more deaths than births in a population over a given time period.” In 2021, the conflation of fewer births with an aging population that was also absorbing a higher-than-usual mortality rate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to this “increased decrease.”

Nonetheless, as stated 1,800 counties nationwide have grown larger over the last year, and a sizable percentage of them are in Tennessee.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020, based on the U.S. Decennial Census.

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cannon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +705

— #1,091 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.1%

— #35 among counties in Tennessee, #810 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,506

— #79 largest county in Tennessee, #2,119 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Polk County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +719

— #1,083 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

— #37 among counties in Tennessee, #899 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 17,544

— #73 largest county in Tennessee, #1,941 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Smith County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +738

— #1,074 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%

— #40 among counties in Tennessee, #946 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 19,904

— #66 largest county in Tennessee, #1,821 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Gibson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +746

— #1,071 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #58 among counties in Tennessee, #1,252 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 50,429

— #32 largest county in Tennessee, #984 largest county nationwide

Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hardin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +805

— #1,057 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%

— #46 among counties in Tennessee, #1,042 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,831

— #55 largest county in Tennessee, #1,529 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Giles County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +861

— #1,041 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.9%

— #48 among counties in Tennessee, #1,068 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,346

— #50 largest county in Tennessee, #1,420 largest county nationwide

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Grainger County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +870

— #1,037 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.8%

— #41 among counties in Tennessee, #947 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,527

— #61 largest county in Tennessee, #1,654 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Meigs County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,005

— #999 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.6%

— #27 among counties in Tennessee, #514 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,758

— #83 largest county in Tennessee, #2,225 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. McMinn County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,010

— #997 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.9%

— #55 among counties in Tennessee, #1,197 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 53,276

— #31 largest county in Tennessee, #947 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Rhea County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,061

— #986 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.3%

— #44 among counties in Tennessee, #1,013 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 32,870

— #46 largest county in Tennessee, #1,368 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Warren County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,114

— #973 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.8%

— #49 among counties in Tennessee, #1,084 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 40,953

— #39 largest county in Tennessee, #1,161 largest county nationwide

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Greene County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,321

— #943 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.9%

— #56 among counties in Tennessee, #1,198 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 70,152

— #20 largest county in Tennessee, #770 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Sullivan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,340

— #939 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

— #62 among counties in Tennessee, #1,356 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 158,163

— #9 largest county in Tennessee, #427 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. DeKalb County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,357

— #936 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.2%

— #29 among counties in Tennessee, #612 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,080

— #65 largest county in Tennessee, #1,811 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. White County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,510

— #902 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.8%

— #32 among counties in Tennessee, #735 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 27,351

— #54 largest county in Tennessee, #1,516 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Sequatchie County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,714

— #863 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.1%

— #12 among counties in Tennessee, #316 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,826

— #77 largest county in Tennessee, #2,040 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,722

— #862 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

— #38 among counties in Tennessee, #909 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,774

— #36 largest county in Tennessee, #1,123 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,731

— #860 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%

— #39 among counties in Tennessee, #941 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,250

— #34 largest county in Tennessee, #1,048 largest county nationwide

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hamblen County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,955

— #823 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%

— #45 among counties in Tennessee, #1,039 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 64,499

— #21 largest county in Tennessee, #836 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lincoln County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,958

— #822 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.9%

— #31 among counties in Tennessee, #732 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,319

— #43 largest county in Tennessee, #1,296 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cheatham County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,967

— #821 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.0%

— #36 among counties in Tennessee, #820 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 41,072

— #38 largest county in Tennessee, #1,157 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Anderson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,994

— #819 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.7%

— #50 among counties in Tennessee, #1,099 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 77,123

— #18 largest county in Tennessee, #728 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bledsoe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,037

— #810 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.8%

— #8 among counties in Tennessee, #199 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,913

— #78 largest county in Tennessee, #2,089 largest county nationwide

Canva

#27. Shelby County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,100

— #804 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.2%

— #65 among counties in Tennessee, #1,455 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 929,744

— #1 largest county in Tennessee, #60 largest county nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lawrence County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,290

— #782 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.5%

— #34 among counties in Tennessee, #776 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,159

— #35 largest county in Tennessee, #1,095 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Macon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,968

— #714 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.3%

— #10 among counties in Tennessee, #273 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 25,216

— #58 largest county in Tennessee, #1,597 largest county nationwide

Canva

#24. Jefferson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,276

— #679 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.4%

— #30 among counties in Tennessee, #677 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 54,683

— #28 largest county in Tennessee, #933 largest county nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Fayette County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,577

— #659 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.3%

— #24 among counties in Tennessee, #460 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 41,990

— #37 largest county in Tennessee, #1,145 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Marshall County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,701

— #649 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.1%

— #13 among counties in Tennessee, #319 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,318

— #44 largest county in Tennessee, #1,318 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Trousdale County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,745

— #645 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +47.6%

— #1 among counties in Tennessee, #8 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,615

— #86 largest county in Tennessee, #2,305 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dickson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,649

— #585 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.4%

— #23 among counties in Tennessee, #458 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 54,315

— #29 largest county in Tennessee, #935 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Cumberland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +5,092

— #565 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.1%

— #25 among counties in Tennessee, #475 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 61,145

— #22 largest county in Tennessee, #864 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coffee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +5,093

— #564 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.6%

— #21 among counties in Tennessee, #443 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 57,889

— #24 largest county in Tennessee, #899 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bedford County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +5,179

— #557 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.5%

— #14 among counties in Tennessee, #346 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 50,237

— #33 largest county in Tennessee, #987 largest county nationwide

Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Loudon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,330

— #522 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.0%

— #11 among counties in Tennessee, #288 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 54,886

— #27 largest county in Tennessee, #930 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Robertson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,520

— #518 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.8%

— #19 among counties in Tennessee, #432 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 72,803

— #19 largest county in Tennessee, #757 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Putnam County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,533

— #499 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.4%

— #17 among counties in Tennessee, #395 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 79,854

— #17 largest county in Tennessee, #713 largest county nationwide

Canva

#13. Sevier County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,491

— #467 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.4%

— #22 among counties in Tennessee, #453 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 98,380

— #16 largest county in Tennessee, #618 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bradley County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,657

— #435 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.8%

— #20 among counties in Tennessee, #435 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 108,620

— #13 largest county in Tennessee, #565 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,022

— #421 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.1%

— #28 among counties in Tennessee, #558 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 133,001

— #12 largest county in Tennessee, #487 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Blount County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,270

— #384 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.0%

— #18 among counties in Tennessee, #422 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 135,280

— #11 largest county in Tennessee, #480 largest county nationwide

Canva

#9. Maury County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +20,018

— #294 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.7%

— #6 among counties in Tennessee, #70 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 100,974

— #14 largest county in Tennessee, #599 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +29,744

— #217 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.8%

— #26 among counties in Tennessee, #498 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 366,207

— #4 largest county in Tennessee, #198 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wilson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +33,744

— #186 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +29.6%

— #4 among counties in Tennessee, #40 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 147,737

— #10 largest county in Tennessee, #452 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Sumner County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +35,636

— #180 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.2%

— #7 among counties in Tennessee, #88 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 196,281

— #8 largest county in Tennessee, #346 largest county nationwide

Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Knox County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +46,745

— #140 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.8%

— #16 among counties in Tennessee, #381 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 478,971

— #3 largest county in Tennessee, #150 largest county nationwide

Canva

#4. Montgomery County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +47,738

— #138 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.7%

— #5 among counties in Tennessee, #48 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 220,069

— #7 largest county in Tennessee, #313 largest county nationwide

Canva

#3. Williamson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +64,544

— #97 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +35.2%

— #2 among counties in Tennessee, #25 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 247,726

— #6 largest county in Tennessee, #279 largest county nationwide

Canva

#2. Rutherford County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +78,882

— #68 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +30.0%

— #3 among counties in Tennessee, #38 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 341,486

— #5 largest county in Tennessee, #211 largest county nationwide

Canva

#1. Davidson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +89,203

— #56 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.2%

— #9 among counties in Tennessee, #252 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 715,884

— #2 largest county in Tennessee, #95 largest county nationwide

