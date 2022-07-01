Lake MacBride State Park is ready for the 4th of July weekend

While housing was once the prime real estate of peer-to-peer rental services, there’s no shortage of Airbnb-style apps that provide access everything from jet skis to a family’s worth of well-vetted camping equipment. With anyone being able to host on these sharing platforms, it opens the doors for more options for your family vacation. Thanks to these services, vehicles and family adventures that might have otherwise been out of reach are now in contention, as is equipment for outdoor activities you might want to try out before committing to a purchase.

