A severe thunderstorm Saturday evening left thousands without power in Montgomery County and caused flooding and downed trees largely in the southern part of the county. More than 5 inches of rain fell near Silver Spring and Takoma Park, according to the National Weather Service. Other areas such as Rockville, Aspen Hill and Gaithersburg saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain, according to the weather service.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO