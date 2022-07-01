ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland PD: Driver of blue sedan followed victim, flashed firearm near golf course

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

RICHLAND, Wash. — Following a Friday morning weapons complaint, Richland police officers are searching for a male suspect accused of displaying a handgun and fleeing before they could arrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAkbE_0gSSRN6Z00
Image credit: Richland, WA Police Department, Facebook

According to a social media notice from the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to a road near the Meadow Springs Golf Course at 8:51 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022. Someone called into 9-1-1 to report that a driver in a blue sedan flashed a handgun and potentially fired a shot.

From there, the reporting party says they tried to flee the scene, but the suspect allegedly followed them through the area. RPD patrol officers arrived shortly after and made contact with the reporting party, which led the suspect to allegedly flee from the area.

Witnesses told Richland police investigators that they heard the suspect yelling at the victim, claiming they were driving his boss’ truck. Authorities say this is “an apparent case of mistaken vehicles.”

Now, authorities are trying to identify the driver. He was described as a 5-foot-10 Hispanic male with short, black, shaggy hair. They have reason to believe he wore brown pants and a neon yellow shirt.

If you have information to contribute regarding the driver of the blue car, you are urged to call the Richland Police Department at (509) 628-0333 and reference Case No. 22-028197 as soon as possible.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are made public.

Comments / 0

