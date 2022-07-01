ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala Aquatic Fun Centers reduce pool hours due to lifeguard shortage

click orlando
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. – The City of Ocala’s Aquatic Fun Centers will be reducing their hours of operation due to a statewide lifeguard shortage that has seen major impacts across Central Florida. The reduction is effective Tuesday, July 12 for the Hampton and Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun centers,...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

WCJB

American Freedom Festival at Silver Springs State Park

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida are celebrating the 4th of July including people in Marion County. The three day American Freedom Festival is being held at Silver Springs State Park. Officials with the non-profit organization Community First Support Foundation put the festival together. The organization...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Family-friendly barbecue event held in East Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A little temperamental “Raines-ville” weather did not stop a smoky good event on the east side of town today. SOAR Mentoring Services put together Saturday’s East Gainesville Backyard Barbeque community event. Chanda Mayes said the goal of the event was to have a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Salvation Army Leaders Arrive in Ocala

The Salvation Army in Ocala announced new leaders, Majors Phillip and Lynn Irish. They assumed their position on June 26, 2022 and have quickly settled into their new surroundings and said they are looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry of The Salvation Army.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

Unless The Villages makes everyone take any/all lawn ornaments out of their front yard this is so hypocritical. Enforce the ordinance at every home in The Villages or do not address any of the complaints. You say The Villages only enforces if it’s been turned in by a rogue complainer?...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share their thoughts on firework displays

In response to recent letters that discussed the impact of loud firework displays on local pets and wildlife, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “Come the Fourth of July or New Year’s, I understand the reason for celebration. However, I am aware of...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on loud firework displays

Several residents from Ocala submitted letters to share their thoughts on the impact of loud firework displays on local animals. “I thank Mr. William Lee of Ocala for his letter about the trauma to wildlife, pets, livestock, and yes, even people with PTSD. For some people and most animals, the unexpected loud noises cause a lot of fear and anxiety, turning a fun firework display into a nightmare. That is where quiet fireworks come in. Silent fireworks are fireworks that have been made to be considerably quieter than regular fireworks while still producing a beautiful light and color effect. A display without the loud bangs is more enjoyable and more fun to watch. There’s a company called Setti Fireworks that makes these silent explosives and can customize them for each event. Until Mr. Lee’s letter, I did not know there is a much less noisy firework available,” says Ocala resident Marilyn Bradley.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Boater arrested on Lake Santa Fe for operating a vessel while impaired

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Leslie English, 60, was arrested yesterday and charged with operating a vessel while impaired. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers who were patrolling Lake Santa Fe decided to conduct a boating safety inspection on English’s boat at about 2:00 p.m. yesterday. They reported that when they asked English to retrieve his safety gear, they saw signs of impairment, so once the inspection was complete, they asked to come aboard his vessel to administer field sobriety tests.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Athens Theatre invites students of all ages to summer camp season

DeLAND, Fla. – School’s out for the summer, but the stage is always in style, no matter the season. Enter Athens Theatre in DeLand. It’s where kids in grades K-12 can participate in summer camps centering on different aspects of the performing arts. [TRENDING: Loud music and...
DELAND, FL
sltablet.com

AdventHealth Is Offering Free Exercise Classes

Enjoy Free Exercise Classes at Clermont Health Park, 1919 East Highway 50, Clermont. Classes are scheduled from 7 am – 8 am, outside on the turf. Yoga – July 21 (*outside on the turf, weather permitting) Recover from stress and find serenity. This traditional yoga class offers a...
CLERMONT, FL
ocala-news.com

Local teen becomes Ocala Police Chief for a day

A teenager from Ocala recently got to experience being Police Chief for a day. According to a social media post from the Ocala Police Department, 14-year-old John-Mark Wallace was selected to act as Police Chief for a day thanks to a community auction for a local non-profit organization. John-Mark brought...
OCALA, FL

