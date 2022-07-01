ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Competitors Weigh-In for Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

By Liz McCarthy
NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York's annual face-stuffing spectacle returns to Coney Island on July 4th, and all eyes continue to be on reigning champion Joey Chestnut. Competitors weighed in Friday for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest where some of the world's best eaters plan to face off....

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former N.J. superintendent giving Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest another go

Just when she thought she was out, the call to eat a whole lot of hot dogs pulled her back in. Freshly-retired Montville School District superintendent René Rovtar will be competing in her sixth consecutive Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest one year after she said had eaten her last morsel at the famous summer event.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC Irish pub offers international comfort foods

NEW YORK (PIX11)- Manhattan’s “Blooms Tavern” delivers on all the Irish favorites like black pudding, but offers international comfort dishes as well. The pub, named after a character in a James Joyce book, makes delicious chicken and waffles and huevos rancheros. And no brunch is complete without avocado toast. PIX11 Kirstin Cole visited the Midtown […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
New Jersey 101.5

Barstool Sports reviews new NJ pizza place and LOVES it

Dave Portnoy has made his way back to Hoboken to check out one of the newest pizza spots, The Pizza Shop, which replaced Delfino's. Portnoy seemed surprised that the owners, Ray Falco and Justin Avila, had only been making pizza for 6 months. His exact words after taking a few bites "what's to say, I love this pizza, I wish I didn't know they just learned how to make this six months ago. You can do that? You're not born with it? You don't have to get in the gym for 30 years?"
HOBOKEN, NJ
Time Out New York

Green-Wood Cemetery is home to a flock of feral parrots

Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery is the final resting place of over 600,000 New Yorkers, but the famed gravesite also has some unexpected residents: a flock of monk parakeets. Perched high above the ornate main entrance on the tallest spire of the arch, these small- to medium-sized parrots are year-round residents of the cemetery with a giant nest viewable from the ground. They chatter loudly, drawing visitors' attention immediately.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Miki Sudo
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] The Secret Subway That Could Save New York City

The Interborough Express would fill a huge gap in the city’s transit needs. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with this post? Let us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Coney Island#Food Drink
brooklynheightsblog.com

July 4th Fireworks NOT Visible From Brooklyn Heights, the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park

It’s heartbreaking. Ever since Macy’s moved the fireworks barges up the East River, people still came in droves every year. Entire families with grandmas and tots, lugging beach chairs and coolers, setting up on the promenade as early as 2:00 p.m. Let’s hope they get the message in time this year. All reports are that the fireworks will not be visible from the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. Here is Macy’s (Macy’s’s?) handy graphic on where the barges will be set up and where to watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
historic-structures.com

Walter's Hot Dog Stand, Mamaroneck New York

In 1919 Walter Harrington and his wife Rose ran a tire vulcanizing service with gas pumps in Mamaroneck, at the foot of Mamaroneck Avenue where it crosses the Boston Post Road to enter Harbor Island. According to a 1978 interview with Pat Goldschmidt, at this time Walter had purchased an apple orchard on Quaker Ridge in New Rochelle, much to his wife's dismay. "My wife was mad at me for putting out $35, a lot of money in those days, and buying the orchard." Walter then rented space in front of Tom Skinner's Floral shop, located further south on the Boston Post Road, and opened a roadside stand to sell his apples. He also sent out bushels of his apples to be made into cider. There were no hot dogs at this location.
MAMARONECK, NY
biznewspost.com

Wealthy New Yorkers Are Receiving “Bladder Botox” To Reduce Bathroom Breaks While Traveling To The Hamptons

They say money can’t buy happiness, but cash is king for a group of wealthy New Yorkers who want to avoid using the bathroom while heading to the Hamptons. As traffic en route to the Hamptons has gotten so bad and public rest stops are on a decline, some New Yorkers have begun to see a doctor for medical procedures that reduces the urge to urinate, according to Insider.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy