Competitors Weigh-In for Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

In 1919 Walter Harrington and his wife Rose ran a tire vulcanizing service with gas pumps in Mamaroneck, at the foot of Mamaroneck Avenue where it crosses the Boston Post Road to enter Harbor Island. According to a 1978 interview with Pat Goldschmidt, at this time Walter had purchased an apple orchard on Quaker Ridge in New Rochelle, much to his wife's dismay. "My wife was mad at me for putting out $35, a lot of money in those days, and buying the orchard." Walter then rented space in front of Tom Skinner's Floral shop, located further south on the Boston Post Road, and opened a roadside stand to sell his apples. He also sent out bushels of his apples to be made into cider. There were no hot dogs at this location.

