The OnePlus 10 Pro was the first flagship OnePlus produced since its merger with its parent-turned-sister-turned-parent-again company, Oppo. With significant changes like the merging of the OxygenOS codebase with Oppo's ColorOS, the OnePlus 10 Pro may not have entirely met the expectations set for it, but it is a solid performer that can be recommended over other phones at this price point. Although the OnePlus 10 was skipped in March 2022, OnePlus is reportedly working to bring the OnePlus 10T to the market.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO