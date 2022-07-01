ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth's kids aren't exactly impressed by his 'Thor' fame: 'I think Wonder Woman's their favorite character'

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
ABC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth says his kids are unfazed by his Marvel fame. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Thor" actor said that his three children were far from impressed during a visit to the set of "Thor: Love and Thunder," the latest movie installment for the god of thunder....

abcnews.go.com

