Nearly 10 years after her season of “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez praises the TV competition for finally removing really bad auditions from the show. While speaking to Insider, the “American Idol” finalist said she understands the cringy clips were to get attention from viewers. However, she believes that the mocking tone was too mean. “It’s tough because I can tell that a lot of these people are really bad,” she explained. “Like some of them are just really bad and they just don’t know it. And some of them are really bad and they just want to be on TV.”

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO