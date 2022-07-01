ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

'Stranger Things' has ties to North Carolina

wfmynews2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things wasn't filmed in Durham,...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Entertainment
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The United States as of Jun. 29 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 87.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
visitraleigh.com

The Best New Restaurants and Bars in Raleigh, N.C.

It's been a sizzling six months for great new food in the Raleigh area, from donut shops to tequila spots and more. We have 15 new places—a range of unique concepts—to help find new favorites and expand your horizons for your next night on the town!. A'Verde Cocina...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun
elonnewsnetwork.com

How to celebrate Fourth of July across North Carolina

An American flag is seen on the grounds of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park on May 28 in Greensboro, N.C. during the Memorial Day weekend. Fourth of July celebrations are happening all around North Carolina this weekend. From firework displays to family fun, Elon News Network has compiled a list of events close to Elon University’s campus and throughout the state.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Hemp is now legal in North Carolina | What's next for the industry?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hemp is now permanently legal in North Carolina and industry officials expect it will help expand industrial hemp across the state. On Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed SB455 which removed hemp from the state's controlled substances act. The bill puts North Carolina in step with federal law in regards to hemp, which was federally legalized in 2018. If the state bill had not been signed before June 30, hemp and the products made with the bill would have become illegal in North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
inregister.com

The mountains of North Carolina make a majestic backdrop for a vacation home with designer touches

It’s the bear truth: When you live in the mountains, wildlife abounds. Deer graze while you dine on the back porch. Rabbits hop by, and foxes peek out of the woods. And then there are the bears. As Yogi taught entire generations of kids, these seemingly adorable creatures have a hankering for human food, and they’re not above sneaking close to a cabin or campsite to forage for a snack.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
waltermagazine.com

Truths & Tales: A Fresh Take on Blackbeard the Pirate

An interview with researcher Kevin Duffus, who’s on a mission to discover what’s real and what’s false in North Carolina’s pirate history. It’s 1715, just off the colonial North Carolina coast. A sloop flying a black flag decorated with a horned skull approaches. At its helm: Blackbeard the pirate, a gruesome sight with smoke streaming from his braided hair and a severed head in his hands. His crew swings onto the deck, swords in hand, ready to strike down any other ship in their bloodthirsty, unrelenting quest for treasure.
SPAIN
WTRF

West Virginia native,’The Real Life Forrest Gump,’ completes journey across America

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A West Virginia native had a dream to run all the way across America, and at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. he achieved that goal. Michael Wardian, known as “The Real Life Forrest Gump,” recently completed his dream of running across the country. He started that mission on May 1 in San Francisco, Calif., traveling 3,234 miles across Route 50 and going through 13 states.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
wfmynews2.com

Colin downgraded to tropical depression; all coastal warnings cancelled

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday's July Fourth celebrations, but by 11 p.m. Saturday, the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression and all coastal warnings had been cancelled.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Almost all of North Carolina now in drought

Almost all of North Carolina is now in drought. Much of the state saw less than two inches of rain in June, according to the latest report from the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council. The council says more than half of North Carolina is abnormally dry, the lowest level...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy