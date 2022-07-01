ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liner Notes | Bebe Deluxe is Not Asking for Your Respect

By Matthew Shaw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBebe Deluxe has been cranking out distinctive electropop for a few years now. And she’s one of several Jacksonville artists who seemed to come out of the pandemic with a sense of urgency and a renewed creative drive. Deluxe has been performing at a heavy clip recently, and was even invited...

thejaxsonmag.com

Remembering David, Jax's trailblazing gay magazine

The September 1973 issue of David magazine, one of the relatively few covers WJCT will let us show. Image courtesy of Houston LGBT History. Jacksonville’s LGBTQ history dates back thousands of years. The native Mocama Timucua people had gender roles for two-spirits – individuals who belong to a third or nonbinary gender – and same-sex relationships were common. In the 20th century, despite laws and social norms that repressed and ostracized LGBTQ people, LGBTQ citizens played roles in the city and communities quietly formed. In the early 20th century, Black LGBTQ musicians and performers like Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith helped establish the LaVilla neighborhood as a hotbed of blues and jazz music. By the 1950s, gay bars and clubs could be found in the city, and through the 1960s, the bohemian neighborhood of Riverside attracted LGBTQ individuals and families, emerging as Jacksonville’s first substantial “gayborhood”. Despite an often hostile social climate, the quiet but steady growth of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community led to new opportunities for connection and visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘Firecracker’ born at Jacksonville hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. — One Jacksonville family has an extra reason to celebrate this Fourth of July. Their baby boy, Micah, was born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Women’s Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The hospital says the mother and her “little firecracker” are both happy and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

The USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th, as leaders celebrate the ship’s first Fourth of July here on the First Coast. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association have partnered for “Red, White and Riverfront Views,” a 10-day event that gives guests staying at the hotel a chance to tour the USS Orleck warship. Tours will take place from July 1 through July 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
