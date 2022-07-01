Fourth of July Events – Where To See Fireworks!

The City of Mebane will host the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4, 5:30-10:00 p.m., at the Mebane Arts and Community Center (MACC), 633 Corregidor Street off Third Street in Mebane. Bring family and friends to enjoy: Food Trucks and Vendors – including Baconessence, B&P Concessions,...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Huge crowds came to downtown Greensboro to celebrate the Fourth of July Monday. The Greensboro Grasshoppers sold out as people came to watch fireworks after the game. The holiday crowd also sparked the cash registers of local businesses. Hundreds seeking Independence Day fun found it in...
The Snow Camp Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Sylvan Elementary School, 7718 Sylvan Road in Snow Camp. The parade will follow its traditional route around Sylvan School and Drama Roads before returning to the school. The event is sponsored by the Sylvan Ruritan Club. They...
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of people flocked to the Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point for the Uncle Sam Jam and to celebrate with the community for the Fourth of July. The event hosted by High Point Parks and Recreation has been running since 1973 and attracts people from all over the […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Fourth of July gives many people across the Triad a day off and a chance to reflect on the United States' independence. However, not everyone gets that chance. The Burlington Fire Department reported for duty Monday. Fire Chief Jay Mebane said the job doesn't change...
Early the morning of Sunday July 3, vandals targeted Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillsborough, N.C., with anti-Christian and pro-abortion messages in bright yellow spray paint. Those arriving for the morning services had to walk past a large message of “F*CK THE CHURCH,” which was painted directly in between the...
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny and Dolly Jennings are celebrating not just sixty years of marriage but sixty years of working together as well. Danny took over Bicycle Toy & Hobby from his father soon after the two got married. His father opened the shop in 1927. Today, it’s the oldest family-run bike shop in North Carolina.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July has arrived! In Downtown Greensboro, the annual fourth of July festivities have returned! So put on your best red, white and blue and get ready for a good time, starting Monday at noon. The Freedom Fest is bringing the people of Greensboro four stages of live music, 30 […]
The Mooresville-based community placed atop the newest rankings by U.S. News and World Report, which identify the top-performing communities across key senior living segments (Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, etc.) and throughout markets and locales nationwide. MOORESVILLE, N.C., /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Senior living community TerraBella Lake...
Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are getting text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which...
2022 has new location due to ongoing construction at City Park. The City of Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will take place tonight – Friday, July 1. The Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be shot from the Burlington Athletic Stadium, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets baseball team.
GUILFORD COUNTY – The County’s biggest fireworks display will light up the night at the 15th annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Guilford County Parks will host the event at Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Dr., Gibsonville on Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m. Guests should arrive at the park no later than 7 p.m. and plan to stay until after the fireworks finale.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you love kisses and snuggling?. Do you need a laidback buddy for a stroll around town or a Netflix marathon?. This lovebug has adapted great to his foster home after completing his heartworm treatments and spending a long time in the shelter. He’s a complete love bug who always wants to be with his people.
ASHEBORO N.C. – Just after 5:30pm the Asheboro Fire Department was dispatched to a smoke alarm at 857 Albemarle Rd, a vacant structure between the Quality Inn and Roadway Inn (former Motel 6). When firefighters arrived the reported a commercial structure with smoke showing from the structure. An intal...
The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — There’s something uniquely American about the car culture that fits perfectly with patriotism, along with freedom of the open road and otherwise, which appropriately was on display during the Independence Day weekend in Pilot Mountain. Some of the finest examples of automotive excellence ever to...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former director of finance for a catholic church in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling over $27,000 worth of funds. Marilyn Bertelsen, former director of finance at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling $27,930.03 for “tuition reimbursement” for classes at Johnson & Wales University.
A PART bus is seen parked at the Winston Salem Transit Authority terminal in downtown Winston-Salem. (Photo courtesy PART) The end has arrived for the PART Express Connector Route 6 from Winston-Salem through King to Pilot Mountain to Mount Airy. The park and ride commuter bus service ends June 30.
