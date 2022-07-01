Easthampton Community Center receives $50K donation

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A $50,00 donation was made by Florence Bank to the Easthampton Community Center.

The donation came from the Florence Savings Easthampton Branch Charitable Foundation Inc, which was formed in 1999. The foundation started after the merger of the former Easthampton Cooperative Bank into Florence Bank.

“We are honored to receive such a large donation,” said Robin Bialecki, executive director of the Easthampton Community Center, who was recently named the 2022 Person of the Year by United Way of the Hampshire & Franklin Region. “This is a testament to how much the people at Florence Bank and the Easthampton Branch Charitable Foundation value our work, and it will allow us to touch many lives in the community.”

“This foundation helps reinforce the longstanding giving philosophy of Florence Bank,” said President and CEO Kevin Day. “There is a synergy there. The foundation allows the bank to serve its overall mission as a supporter and sustainer in the communities we serve.”

