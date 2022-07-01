ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Easthampton Community Center receives $50K donation

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A $50,00 donation was made by Florence Bank to the Easthampton Community Center.

The donation came from the Florence Savings Easthampton Branch Charitable Foundation Inc, which was formed in 1999. The foundation started after the merger of the former Easthampton Cooperative Bank into Florence Bank.

4th of July cookout safety measures

“We are honored to receive such a large donation,” said Robin Bialecki, executive director of the Easthampton Community Center, who was recently named the 2022 Person of the Year by United Way of the Hampshire & Franklin Region. “This is a testament to how much the people at Florence Bank and the Easthampton Branch Charitable Foundation value our work, and it will allow us to touch many lives in the community.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oURIs_0gSSOXDs00
    Courtesy of Florence Bank.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbKZK_0gSSOXDs00
    Courtesy of Florence Bank.

“This foundation helps reinforce the longstanding giving philosophy of Florence Bank,” said President and CEO Kevin Day. “There is a synergy there. The foundation allows the bank to serve its overall mission as a supporter and sustainer in the communities we serve.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Bentley’s Barbershop celebrates grand opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A block party was held in Springfield today to celebrate the grand opening of Bentley’s Barbershop. Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the special ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Bentley’s Barbershop’s new location on Boston Road, in the old Salvatore’s Restaurant. “We’re...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Florence, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Easthampton, MA
Sports
City
Easthampton, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury senior living community honored in national ranking

SHREWSBURY – The community at Shrewsbury’s Benchmark Senior Living at Shrewsbury Crossings recently celebrated after the site was selected by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best assisted living and memory care communities in the state. Ranked out of 250 such facilities in Massachusetts, Benchmark...
SHREWSBURY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
westernmassnews.com

Community coming together to help victims of Holyoke fire

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning fire tore through a Holyoke apartment building and left over 20 people without a place to stay. On Friday, we spoke with one woman from Providence Ministries, who was there on the scene as soon as the fire broke out. Now, she said efforts are underway to help the people who lost everything.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Florence Bank#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy