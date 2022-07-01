ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

FBI agents conduct search warrant at Preble County home as part of ‘ongoing investigation’

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
PREBLE COUNTY — Federal investigators conducted a search warrant at a Preble County house last week in what’s been called an “ongoing investigation,” according to officials.

The investigation was part of a search warrant executed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation June 24 at a home, Preble County Mike Simpson told News Center 7.

“I can let you know we assisted the FBI on a search warrant at a residence in the county and that we have an ongoing investigation with the FBI. And that’s really all I can release at this point in time,” Simpson said in a phone interview with News Center 7′s John Bedell.

Simpson directed further questions to the FBI. An FBI spokesperson confirmed agents conducted an investigation in the area of Eaton Lewisburg and Bantas Creek Roads last week.

“The FBI was conducting law enforcement activity in that area on Friday,” the FBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Details surrounding the nature of the investigation were not released by investigators. News Center 7 sought court records at the U.S. District Courthouse at the Federal Building in downtown Dayton, however, there were no search warrants listed in those court records that are tied to the part of Preble County where the FBI confirmed they were investigating Friday.

A neighbor who saw the raid spoke to Bedell, recounting at least eight cars, including marked and “unmarked cars,” outside a home on Bantas Creek Road early Friday morning. That witness also reported multiple boxes were removed from the home by law enforcement during the investigation.

The FBI told News Center 7 that no one’s been arrested or charged in connection with the probe that had law enforcement at the house.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.

