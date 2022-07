Longtime Road to Indy team Cape Motorsports has announced that it has purchased two new Dallara IL-15 chassis with plans to contest the 2023 Indy Lights season. “We moved to Indianapolis a few years ago in order to move into Indy Lights,” said Dominic and Nicholas Cape in the statement announcing the move. “It was part of our plan from the outset, it just got pushed back a couple of years. Indianapolis has such a racing culture but more than that, so many of the other teams and suppliers are based here.

