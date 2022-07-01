England beat Israel 3-1 to become European Under-19 champions

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not report back for pre-season training on Monday due to "family reasons" which have been accepted by the club. 90min confirmed over the weekend that Ronaldo has indicated to United that he would like to leave Old Trafford if they receive an acceptable offer this summer, after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League due to poor form last season.

SOCCER ・ 5 HOURS AGO