Duluth, MN

Where to watch the fireworks this 4th of July

WDIO-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth of July weekend has arrived, and you may be wondering where you can watch some fireworks. If you're looking for some festive fun, we've got you covered. Here are some of the bigger July 4th celebration events happening around the Northland. If your city or town is not listed, check...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

Cloquet closing off parking areas for 4th of July parade

Cloquet Police are issuing a reminder to residents on areas that will be closed off for the 4th of July parades. These areas will be blocked off overnight for the parade and the staging area. The following areas include:. • Cloquet Ave from 22 St to 8 St. • 18...
CLOQUET, MN
WNMT AM 650

Twin Ports 4th Of July Celebrations

UNDATED (KDAL) – The Twin Ports will celebrate the 4th of July Monday with several events in Duluth and Superior. The annual 4th Fest in Duluth is being held at Bayfront Festival Park starting at 4:30 p-m. The celebration includes music from the Crunchy Bunch, All Tomorrow’s Petty, Katie...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hundreds gather for rock concerts at Bayfront

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Hundreds of classic rock fans went to Bayfront Festival Park Sunday. Hairball, a rock group that performs classic songs from bands like KISS and Van Halen, played for fans like Paige Sanders. “The crowd has a lot of energy and I just think it’s...
DULUTH, MN
streetfoodblog.com

Duluth: Chicken Metropolis – Excellent Duluth Day

DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fireworks Sales Skyrocket for Independence Day

TWIN PORTS. — With the Fourth of July just days away, people are on the hunt for fireworks across the Northland. Local firework shops are red, white, and booming for the holiday weekend. For the last seven years, KG fireworks has been superior hotspot. They sell a variety of fireworks and they also put-on firework shows choreographed to music.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Jendro wins 14th annual Breezy Point 5k

Saturday marked the 14th anniversary for the Breezy Point 5k, at Island Lake in Duluth. The 5k is put on to help support and raise funds for the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, with last years race raising over $60,000. The top male finisher at this years race ended with...
DULUTH, MN
#Independence Day#4th Of July#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#4th Street#Carnival
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Cora

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GMN Birthdays: 7/1/22 - 7/3/22

The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Zenith Bookstore in Duluth celebrates 5 years in business

The Zenith Bookstore in West Duluth held a party to celebrate five years in business on Friday. Customers we’re treated to food, live music, and some free prizes. Zenith Co-owner Bob Dobrow saying the store just wanted to show their appreciation for the people who helped them get this point.
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Bernick Family Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

ST. CLOUD -- The Bernick Family Foundation is accepting grant applications. The Bernick Family Foundation will award grants from $5,000 to $40,000 to organizations that support youth, either by building career skills or supporting activities that address active lifestyles and well-being. Applicants must be 501(c) (3) nonprofits, schools, or government...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth City Council may revisit scooter laws

On a busy holiday weekend, many visitors to the area may hop on rentable scooters to get around town. But lately, the Duluth City Council has been fielding complaints about them. At Monday night's meeting, a man told councilors he was clipped by a scooter. Others have sent emails concerned...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Public Comment Period Begins For Blatnik Bridge Alternatives

TWIN PORTS – Anyone who uses the Blatnik Bridge to get across the Twin Ports can now help transportation officials plan its replacement. The public comment period is open for people to view the possible locations of the bridge, and whether it should shift slightly west or east of its current position.
SUPERIOR, WI
Bring Me The News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Minnesota just after 9 p.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two motorcyclists were eastbound on E. Calvary Rd. and going around a curve at the same time a truck was traveling west on the road. The sheriff's...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drowsy driver crashes into Duluth restaurant

DULUTH, Minn. -- A popular North Shore restaurant is temporarily closed for a major remodel ahead of its busiest weekend of the year -- but this wasn't a planned project.A drowsy driver crashed into the Island Lake Inn early Wednesday morning."Cleaner just said, 'Someone came through the wall at our bar,' and I'm like, 'It couldn't be an actual through-the-wall kind of situation,'" said co-owner Sam Spears.Much to Spears' surprise, it was. An SUV had barreled into the building. Investigators say the driver fell asleep as he was rounding the curve along Rice Lake Road. He then drove through the...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet police arrest juvenile after shots fired

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- On Sunday, Cloquet police arrested a juvenile male suspect after a Saturday night shooting. At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Cloquet Police Officer was flagged down by occupants of a vehicle near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street. They told the officer someone had shot at...
CLOQUET, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies three days after house fire near Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 33-year-old man died days after he was pulled from a burning house in near Duluth.The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road on June 22. They found heavy fire and smoke, and the man - who had been pulled from inside the house - laying in the backyard.The fire was extinguished within an hour, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries three days later. The victim was identified as Myles Leslie Summers.
DULUTH, MN

