ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Kingman Receives Grant Funding for Downtown Trail Connector

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona State Parks Board voted unanimously to approve a $99,000 grant for the City of Kingman to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW). The AZ State Parks Board and the City of Kingman will again partner with American Conservation Experience (ACE) to...

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

Lake Havasu City Primary Election is August 2￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A reminder Lake Havasu City is holding a Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2, for the purpose of electing one Mayor and three Councilmembers. Voter registration for the Primary Election close on July 5, at midnight. Residents may register, re-register, or change voter information by completing a voter registration application on the Mohave County recorder’s website at www.mohave.gov or online at www.servicearizona.com.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Community river cleanup set for July 19

BULLHEAD CITY – In an ongoing effort to cut back the caddisfly population in Bullhead City, the Bureau of Reclamation has approved a daytime low flow event for Tuesday, July 19. The Colorado River below Davis Dam will be at 0.5 generating units from 8:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. This low...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

BCPD out in full force for holiday weekend

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department is out in full force during the holiday weekend, both on the city streets and the Colorado River. All four police patrol boats were on the river Friday and Saturday and will remain in service today and Monday, patrolling various portions of the river.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Thinking Purple in Lake Havasu City

Purple isn’t a color that usually comes to mind when thinking about Lake Havasu City. You might think of brown, tan, some green, maybe a red here and there, but purple?. Well, RiverScene Magazine found quite a bit of purple around town. Please enjoy some purple on your Thursday.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Kingman, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman Cities

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and City of Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, July...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Avoid driving drunk this Fourth of July

BULLHEAD CITY — The Fourth of July is one of the most celebrated holidays in the United States — and one of its deadliest. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2015 and 2019, 1,339 drivers died in motor vehicle accidents during the holiday period and 38% of those drivers were drunk.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Hot summer days are for whatever floats your boat

﻿LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City revels in the summer heat, even when temperatures hit triple digits and visitors share thermometer selfies with friends and family back home (#havasuheat). When it’s hot enough to bake cookies on the dashboard of cars (see this video clip from Caters News Agency: https://tinyurl.com/HavasuCookies), visitors and locals alike head to the waters of the Colorado River. Lake Havasu is a balancing reservoir with water levels that do not vary more than five feet. In the summer months, it is consistently 98 percent or more full to capacity. “It’s all about the water during the hot summer months,” says Terence Concannon, president/CEO of Go Lake Havasu. “With Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Phoenix, and San Diego within a three to five hour drive, Lake Havasu is a one- to two-tank destination attracting boaters pulling their cats, center consoles, fishing boats, pontoons, PWCs, RIBs, you name it. Whatever floats your boat.”
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fireworks ban￼ remains in effect including July 4th

MOHAVE COUNTY — The Mohave County Open Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition remains in effect in the unincorporated areas of the county. This includes all days of this weekend’s Fourth of July holiday celebration. It cannot be emphasized too strongly that the wildfire danger remains extremely high throughout the county and that fireworks will easily start wildfires in the current dry vegetation conditions.The Mohave County Board of Supervisors ratified a revised Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition Proclamation at its June 6, 2022, board meeting that extended the original prohibition that became effective on May 26, 2022 and included a permissible consumer fireworks ban on July 4.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Parks And Recreation#Urban Construction#Parks Board
riverscenemagazine.com

4th of July Laughlin Fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day with Laughlin’s most patriotic display of lights as fireworks launch over the waters of the beautiful Colorado River, Monday, July 4th at 9PM. Facebook https://www.facebook.com/laughlinriversideresort. Website https://www.facebook.com/laughlinriversideresort. Event Category. Venue. No Address Available.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

￼Triple shooting in downtown Kingman

KINGMAN – Three people were shot during an altercation at a downtown Kingman residence. Police responded at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 to the incident at 701 South Sixth St. Deputy Kingman police chief Joel Freed said two males ended up in a confrontation with Harley James Vandeman,...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Vandeman charged in connection with shooting

KINGMAN — Kingman police have arrested a man they believe injured three people — including his girlfriend — in a shooting at a Kingman residence Wednesday night. According to the Kingman Police Department, 23-year-old Harley James Vandeman was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Karen Avenue.
KINGMAN, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
thestandardnewspaper.online

EJ’s Magazines and Gun Accessories has it all￼

KINGMAN – EJ’s Magazines and Gun Accessories may very well become your favorite gun store. This family-owned, locally-operated shop strives to provide excellent customer service, competitive prices, and the widest selection of magazines and gun products in the Mohave County. Mohave County native and owner Erick Foster says...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Country Music Duo ‘Scott And Sabrina’ Find Success In Lake Havasu City

Lake Havasu has become a community enriched with the arts, fostering all varieties of new talent and a popular singing duo has the opportunity to make a big impact. New Lake Havasu residents Scott Perry and his soon to be wife Sabrina found success in their music career upon moving here in 2021 from Southern Oregon. After facing some hurdles, Havasu turned out to be more than just a safe landing for them.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Kingman man killed in motorcycle accident￼

BULLHEAD CITY – A Kingman man was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating was struck by a vehicle in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 to the intersection of Landon Drive and highway 68. “It was reported that...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Independence Day Traffic and DUI Enforcement￼￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Area law enforcement will be conducting enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement during the Independence Day holiday weekend, Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4. All area law enforcement reminds everyone participating in July 4th festivities to enjoy the weekend responsibly. Participants are encouraged to arrange for...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 1103 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pipe Spring, or 16 miles southwest of Kanab, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Pipe Spring, Kaibab and Highway 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy