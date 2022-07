BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A new law in South Carolina means anyone who is qualified and over the age of 18 can now work in a state or local correction center. Once hired, the new officers will have 11 weeks of training with supervision. They must complete four weeks of pre-service training, four weeks with a field training officer, and three weeks at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

