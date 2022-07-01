Special Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Erie; Ottawa; Sandusky The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ottawa County in northwestern Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Genoa to near Gibsonburg to near Fremont, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Sandusky, Fremont, Port Clinton, Kelleys Island, Put-In-Bay, Bellevue, Clyde, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Elmore, Green Springs, Northern Milan, Castalia, Ballville, Catawba Island, Marblehead, Bay View and Lindsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO