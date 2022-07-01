NHC: Low pressure system forms off Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure just off the South Carolina coast.

Forecasters said Friday satellite and radar images, along with surface observations, have indicated that the low pressure system has formed just off the coast of Savannah, Georgia.

“Surface pressures are high in this region, and development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it drifts northeastward along the southeast U.S. coastline during the next day or so,” said forecasters with the National Hurricane Center.

The system – regardless of if it develops any further – will produce heavy rain and could cause flash flooding across portions of southeastern Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday and Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center gave the system a low 10% chance of formation for the next 48 hours.

A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties through Friday night.

“Periods of very heavy rain could lead to flooding in some areas later this afternoon and tonight. Be prepared for flooded streets and possible travel impacts,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Meanwhile, the second tropical storm of the season, Bonnie, formed in the Caribbean and is expected to head toward the coast of Nicaragua and will cross into the Pacific by late Saturday. It does not pose any threat to the United States.

