Brian Myers defeated Rich Swann to become the Digital Media Champion. Match 1: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) The Young guns of Bullet Club are opening the night against one of the greatest tandems in Impact history. The crowd is well split between the two teams right away. Shelley gives Bey a lesson in aggressive submission. Sabin is all over Austin, forcing the kid to scramble but Ace hits a good spike kick and rolls up for two. Shelley in for a double team knee drop and keeps that tandem pressure on Austin. Big slam and a double stomp brings Bey running to make the save. He wipes out Sabin, tries to skin the cat but Shelley blasts him in the face. Austin catches Sabin with a handstand reversal kick. Bey over the town and Bullet Club gets their wings. Famouser to Shelley for two. BC taunting hard as they put the Hurt on Shelly. Shelley freed but Sabin’s pulled off the apron! Saito to Ace! Shelley can’t get out of there! Springboard kick and a flying clothesline for two! Ace accident kicks Bey. Sabin tags in! Double clothesline! Bey spears Ace! Yakuza kick/dropkick combo to Bullet Club! Rolling Fisherman’s suplex for two! Ace tries to fly in but eats a double kick. BC set up and hit with a crazy dropkick double flatliner combo! Shelley wiped out by Bey and Sabin takes a flurry. Double stomp for two. Bey with a head kick! Sabin pulls off Ace! Bey whiffs a splash. Doomsday Dropkick! Sabin hits cradle shock! Ace tackles Shelley into the pin break! Motor City taking Austin apart and throw him outside. Double Cradle shock to Bey and that wraps this wild opener up!

