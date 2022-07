As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”

