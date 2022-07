England face a sizeable battle to avoid a series defeat to India as they trail by 257 runs at Edgbaston, with the tourists only three down at stumps on day three. Bairstow (106) hit another magnificent century - his third in as many games and fifth in his last eight Tests - to help England, reeling at 84-5 overnight, post 284 in their first innings.

