Indianapolis Indians bring to 4th of July celebration, other fun events to Victory Field

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the Fourth of July and proudly wear Red, White and Blue as the Indians host the Iowa Cubs. Enjoy postgame fireworks followed by the city’s Annual Downtown Fireworks. Those seated on the first base side of the ballpark will have the best view of the city’s Annual Downtown...

www.wishtv.com

