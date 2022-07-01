ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC&H Capital Advises Braeburn Alloy Steel on its Sale to G.O. Carlson

SC&H Capital acted as the exclusive investment banker to CCX, Inc., dba Braeburn Alloy Steel (“Braeburn”), in the sale of substantially all of its assets to a G.O. Carlson subsidiary (“Carlson”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Since 1897, Braeburn...

Motor1.com

US Auto Sales Plunge In Q2 Except Chrysler, Which Jumped 95 Percent

As the United States heads into a holiday weekend, automakers are announcing sales numbers for the second quarter of 2022. As of this post on July 1, we are still awaiting information from Ford, General Motors, and a few others. The figures we do have paint a bleak picture, save for one very unexpected number from Chrysler.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Stock Down Six Percent During Week Of June 27th – July 1st, 2022

The value of Ford stock fell during the June 1th, 2022 – July 24th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $11.32, which represents a roughly six percent dip, or $0.69 per share descrease in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.01. Ford Stock Values...
MARKETS
gmauthority.com

GM Won’t Sell India Plant To Great Wall Motor After All

GM has announced that it will not sell the GM Talegaon plant in India to Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor after all, reversing a deal that has been in the works for several years. As GM Authority covered late last month, GM has faced several setbacks in selling the GM...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches Educational EV Web Series In South America

After presenting its zero-emissions strategy and announcing the arrival of three Chevrolet EV models in South America, General Motors has just launched an educational web series on electric vehicles in the southern region of the continent. This new educational web series was specifically developed for the South American region, taking...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
fordauthority.com

Ford Ranked Above Average In 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study

The Blue Oval is currently implementing the early stages of its Ford+ plan that will see the company pivot heavily towards fully electric vehicles. However, internal combustion vehicles will still have an important role to play this decade, which is why the company has repeatedly been criticized for quality issues that continue to impact its lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, tackling quality is a core component of the automaker’s reorganization, and the company recently recruited a former J.D. Power executive to its ranks to handle the issue as well. Now, that organization has just released the results of its 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study, and while Ford Motor Company ultimately ranked a hair lower than it did in 2021, many of its rivals fared much worse.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM Confirms Establishment Of New Import Business In China

After GM Authority exclusively reported back in March that General Motors is establishing a new imported vehicle business in China, the automaker has just officially announced the establishment of its GM Premium Import business in the Asian country. GM signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the government of Shanghai’s...
ECONOMY
CAR AND DRIVER

2004 Volkswagen R32 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• The 2004 Volkswagen R32 was the 240-hp all-wheel-drive alternative to the GTI before the Golf R. • We once described the R32 as an "instant autocrosser." • This particular model sports 143,000 miles and is for sale at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where the auction will end on July 5.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM’s CarBravo Now Open For Business

CarBravo, a new GM-backed used car shopping service, is now open for business. Last year, GM Authority covered GM’s application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to secure the CarBravo trademark. General Motors launched the service earlier this year for dealer enrollment, and now, the consumer side is open.
ECONOMY

