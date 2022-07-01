SC&H Capital Advises Braeburn Alloy Steel on its Sale to G.O. Carlson

The Blue Oval is currently implementing the early stages of its Ford+ plan that will see the company pivot heavily towards fully electric vehicles. However, internal combustion vehicles will still have an important role to play this decade, which is why the company has repeatedly been criticized for quality issues that continue to impact its lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, tackling quality is a core component of the automaker’s reorganization, and the company recently recruited a former J.D. Power executive to its ranks to handle the issue as well. Now, that organization has just released the results of its 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study, and while Ford Motor Company ultimately ranked a hair lower than it did in 2021, many of its rivals fared much worse.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO