Click here to read the full article. Photos and videos have emerged of a massive brawl breaking out in the VIP section of the British Summertime festival in London’s Hyde Park on June 26 — during the Eagle’s performance of their song “Take It Easy.” Although the California-folk song ushers its listeners to “just find a place to make your stand and take it easy,” it seems the message went over the heads of the British festival crowd. In remarkable video footage posted by Metro, security guards are seen pushing two men to the ground while another guard grabs hold of another...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO