Property reinsurance premiums in Florida rise by up to 50%: Gallagher Re

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A bill being pushed this week by congressional Democrats would send as much as $240 a year to most American taxpayers for as long as oil prices stay high. That's the annual amount of cash the sponsors of the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax hope to generate if the bill is passed and signed into law. The legislation was written by U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, and introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Fremont. The two lawmakers held a joint news conference Wednesday to announce more lawmakers' support for the bill and urge...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO