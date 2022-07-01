ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor acts to advance wildfire recovery

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed states of emergency in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties on Friday to help the process of recovery from recent wildfires.

The proclamations allow the California Department of Transportation to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction required after the Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County and the Colorado Fire in Monterey County.

The Alisal Fire erupted on Oct. 11, 2021, in the Santa Ynez Mountains and shut down U.S. 101 for several days. The Colorado Fire broke out Jan. 21 in Palo Colorado Canyon on the Big Sur coast, shutting down Highway 1.

The Santa Barbara County proclamation also directs the state Office of Emergency Services to assist recovery efforts there, and includes a provision to ease access to unemployment benefits for those unemployed as a result of the Alisal Fire.

For other wildfires, Newsom also signed an executive order extending various prohibitions on price gouging in Butte, El Dorado and Plumas counties through Sept. 30.

Cal Fire said that the largest current wildland blaze, the Rices Fire in Nevada County, had destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes, and injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.

The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but by Friday night it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes with the blaze 24% contained, Cal Fire said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy