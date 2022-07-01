ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Last Chance to Get Canon’s Best Flash on Discount!

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s your last chance! There is something about the Canon EL-1 that fascinates us. In our review, we said noted its innovations. The Canon Speedlite...

www.thephoblographer.com

The Phoblographer

The Best Prime Lenses for the OM SYSTEM OM-1

The OM SYSTEM OM-1 is a fantastic camera in so many different ways. It brings with it a ton of innovation that we haven’t seen in others on the market. Couple that with the great lens selection that’s available and you’ll be amazed at what it can do. Do you like prime lenses? Well, we’re selecting the best prime lenses for the OM-1. Take a look!
The Phoblographer

The Best Lenses Under $500 for Your Mirrorless Camera

The best lenses under $500 are probably the ones you already have. In fact, if you’ve used your camera for a while now, we’d be shocked if you didn’t pick these up. There are few things that make us happier than adding an affordable gem of a lens to your camera bag. And because we know that not everyone has over $1,000 to spare on their hobby or profession, we’re rounding up these little gems for you. Take a look, and dive in with us!
The Phoblographer

The Best Cameras for Summer 2022 Adventures

The summer is here! That means longer days for you to go shoot out and about. If you’re treking into the mountains to experience the night sky, you’ll want something much better than your phone. So we’re rounding up the best cameras for summer 2022 and all the cool things you’ll do. We’ve tested every camera on the market right now, and we’re ensuring that you have the right one for your trips.
The Phoblographer

There’s a Closeout Sale on the Original Fujifilm 23mm F1.4 R

I’m fortunate enough to have reviewed both the original Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R and the new Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR LM. Believe it or not, I still own both of them. The original lens has a character and small size that’s bound to enchant your heart. The newer one is longer, thinner, and surely more of a workhorse. And it has faster autofocus and top-class weather resistance. But, keep in mind that the original lens has a beautiful character and softness to it, and the images it produces feel a whole lot less clinical and manicured than the new 23mm lens. I discuss these findings more in this short comparison. Right now, Amazon has a sale on a bunch of renewed Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R originals. And you can also grab them at Adorama.
The Phoblographer

The New Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 Looks Irresistibly Versatile and Valuable

Zoom lenses have either bright apertures, a wide range of focal lengths, or a reasonable price point — but rarely all three. Tamron’s latest Fujifilm X-Mount lens, however, looks to hit all three of those defining features. The Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 Di III-A VC RXD has the wide aperture of the more common 24-70mm, yet it delivers a 25.5-105mm equivalent for $799. That’s a pretty intriguing set-up considering Fujifilm’s own f2.8 standard zoom is 16-55mm and $1,200.
The Phoblographer

How The Laowa 90mm f2.8 Macro Makes Bokeh Extra Special

We’re really curious about the Laowa 90mm f2.8 Macro lens being announced today for a few reasons. First off, Laowa puts out new lenses at a very furious pace. More importantly, they make them for nearly every lens mount available too. But what’s seriously fascinating about the new Laowa 90mm f2.8 Macro is a critical part of the design: it’s an apochromatic lens. If you’ve read about my thoughts previously on Apochromatic lenses, then you’ll understand why this is extremely special. Even better, Laowa is promising that the design is less than 5 inches long while being a bit more than 1lb.
The Phoblographer

The Best Full Frame Mirrorless Cameras for Professional Photographers

There are tons of full frame mirrorless cameras on the market. But only some can truly be called the best for pro photographers. If you’re looking to ditch the DSLR, take a peek at what’s on the table. Some photographers might consider switching cameras systems, while others just want to see the list of what’s great on the market. Either way, our list of the best full frame mirrorless cameras will have you nodding in agreement.
The Phoblographer

3 Wide Angle Lenses with Great Weather Resistance

If you’re traveling, you’re probably considering doing a lot of exploring. Photographers are bound to tell you that wide-angle lenses tend to be the most fun. Wide-angle lenses give you a perspective you’re not used to. They make you think differently. You’ll probably need a lens that’s weather-resistant. Luckily, we’re recommending a few wide-angle lenses with great weather resistance and good reliability. Take a look!
The Phoblographer

Opinion: Some of the Best Lenses Aren’t Made in Japan Anymore

Back in the DSLR days, manufacturers like Samyang/Rokinon represented the low end of the lens market. They were all manual focus and, if we are being honest, the build quality was nothing to write home about. The worst part was that buying one of those sometimes felt like a lottery; performance would be inconsistent from one copy to the next. As such, those lenses would only ever be considered by hobbyists on the lower end of the budget. Thankfully, the landscape changed quite a bit in the photography world. Chinese and Korean manufacturers have stepped up their game and are delivering the goods. And the words “Made in Japan” are starting to lose their appeal.
The Phoblographer

Kodak 400TX Single-Use Camera Review. Fun and Easy to Use!

My mom was always taking pictures of us as we grew up. It was standard procedure to grab a snapshot before we could scurry about and enjoy vacations. Eye rolls were aplenty, but I quickly picked up her fascination for photography. My mom didn’t trust an eight-year-old with her prized Vivitar. Instead, she stocked up on disposable cameras for me whenever they were on sale. The Kodak 400TX single-use camera bridges my childhood and the nostalgia of learning black and white photography in college.
The Phoblographer

4 Professional Zoom Lenses for Photographers on a Budget

In the past few years, we’ve seen professional zoom lenses take a quantum leap forward. Prime lenses have always produced the best image quality, but zoom lenses have become exceptional. Professional zoom lenses have been the envy of many photographers. And if you shoot with Sony cameras, then you’re in luck as you have access to the best professional zoom lenses that don’t cost a whole lot of money. You’ll still have funds left over to get other accessories if you need them. So take a look at this roundup to see what’s great on the market right now.
The Phoblographer

Capture One is Now One Step Closer to the Product We Want

Today, a pretty big update is coming to Capture One. It starts with the fact that you can now finally import images from the iPad app into Capture One Pro on the computer. But then things like Sony wireless tethering have come too. While some folks may sit there and think that it’s simply Capture One catching up to Adobe, it’s so much more than that. Once you consider that Capture One works with the manufacturers on support of their products, you start to see how much better the camera world is about to get.
The Phoblographer

A Bunch of OM SYSTEM Lenses Have Savings You’ll Want to Look At

Wildlife photographers and adventurers, listen up! If there were ever a moment to get into the OM SYSTEM, it would be right now. There are instant savings available until June 26th on a bunch of the products you’ve been drooling over. Are you considering getting your first ever real camera? Then there’s something for you in this round up. Maybe you’ll end up pairing it with a nice, small, f1.8 lens! Take a look and see.
The Phoblographer

ATOLL Gives Your Valuable Lens a Precious Collar Ring

We’ve all done this: headed out to a fascinating outdoor location for sunset and shot some stunning photos in landscape orientation, using a sizeable ultra-wide lens. Then the thought pops up, “Hey, this would make a great photo in portrait mode too.” The problem is most amateur photographers don’t carry L-brackets. Your tripod ballhead isn’t always strong enough to hold the camera and a heavy lens in a vertical position inside the drop-notch. Try tightening every knob to the max, and you’ll still notice them giving way slowly during a long exposure. Taipei-based Silence Corner came out with a solution a couple of years ago. But their latest Kickstarter campaign for the ATOLL makes it easier and smoother to switch camera orientations easily. It’s sort of like a tripod collar ring for almost any lens.
The Phoblographer

Canon RF 100mm Macro Review: This Is the Magic Photographers Need

Modern camera lenses work very hard to fight imperfections, adding elements to correct chromatic aberration, spherical aberration, and a host of other issues. Ironically, at the same time, software programs are embracing classically inspired presets and adding things like digital flare. If there’s a happy medium to this old school-new school tug of war, it’s the Canon RF 100mm Macro. This lens, formally titled the Canon RF 100mm f2.8 L Macro IS USM, includes a Spherical Aberration Control Ring. Using this ring, photographers can add some slight edge softness or softness across the frame (as if using a mist filter).
The Phoblographer

The Sony a7r IV and Sony a7r III Have Discounts Right Now!

I can’t tell a lie: I didn’t like the Sony a7r IV for my own needs and purposes. But I adore and still use the Sony a7r III nearly every week. The older camera just had better autofocus in my experience. But the Sony a7r IV has much more resolution for those that need it. And they’ve both enjoying savings and discounts right now that are hard to turn down. The Sony a7r IV is less than $3,000 right now. Similarly, the Sony a7r III is around $2,100. For the money, I’d probably go buy another Sony a7r III. But at the same time, the Sony a7r IV has some technology in it that the older camera doesn’t have. Decisions, decisions, right?
The Phoblographer

Will Mirrorless Cameras Really Be Useless in Two Years?

There have been reports going around the web discussing how Sony says smartphone imaging will supersede what ILC cameras do by 2024. I think photographers and the tech world are focusing too much on the image quality part of this. They’re majorly ignoring the human element of photography and all that’s possible. So, will mirrorless cameras really be rendered useless by 2024?
The Phoblographer

You Can Win a Brand New Camera: Perks for Phoblographer Subscription

We’ve been working really hard on offering something brand new to our readers. And now, we’re ready to announce one of the biggest things in The Phoblographer’s 13 year history. If you’ve already purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. But if you haven’t bought our $24.99/year subscription, you’re going to want to. Today, we’re introducing membership perks for our audience.
The Phoblographer

The Best Cameras for Beginners in Love with Photography

If you’re a beginner, then you’re in luck. We remember what it was like to fall in love with the picture taking process. We also know it’s very useful to be able to shoot quick videos for social media. With that in mind, we’ve gone through our Reviews Index to find the best cameras for beginners. We encourage you to look at everything this list can offer and carefully make the right purchase for you.
The Phoblographer

Tested: Capture One 22 Has Awesome Features in the Latest Update

Capture One has long reigned as the most customizable workspace for photo editing, along with great noise reduction and color handling. But, the last few updates to Capture One 22 have added several great tools to the photo editor. Live is a new collaboration tool, while a Magic Eraser helps quickly refine masks. The software is preparing for an iPad version with some redesigned icons that will also make the program simpler for newbies.
