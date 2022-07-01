ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Downtown Elmira multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

Traffic is flowing normally at the intersection and all debris has been cleared from the roadway.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic slowed in downtown Elmira Friday afternoon after a crash on Clemens Center Parkway.

Reports of the multi-vehicle crash on the Clemens Center bridge just south of Water Street came into 18 News around 4:15 p.m. All lanes of traffic were reportedly blocked on the bridge, diverting traffic along Water Street.

New York State Police warning Bath residents of scam calls

Footage from a reporter on the scene showed significant damage to a car in the southbound lanes along the guardrail of the bridge. A pickup truck was also seen pointed south in the northbound lanes. A Do Not Enter sign was also knocked to the ground.

There is currently no word on any injuries. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide information as it becomes available.

