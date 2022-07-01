ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Modern Day Electric Eugene Oregon

newscentermaine.art
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern Day Electric Eugene Oregon. State of oregon, in the pacific northwest.it is at the southern end of the willamette valley, near the confluence of the mckenzie and willamette rivers, about 50 miles (80 km) east of the oregon coast. Modern day electric inc, eugene, or holds a electrical license according...

newscentermaine.art

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon’s 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt begins Wednesday

Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Five daily clues as to their locations will be revealed starting Wednesday. During the Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022, the bottles will be hidden in parks and trails throughout...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

7 peaceful properties to rent for an Oregon high desert getaway: Bungalows, country cabins, and more

Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

After a phenomenal 4th of July, Oregon may see showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An area of low pressure that is embedded in a trough will hang around the Pacific Northwest the next few days. This will lead to clouds, isolated showers, and below average temperatures for the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast. Expect a few showers, likely south...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
philomathnews.com

Counties with the most veterans in Oregon

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
OREGON STATE
naturalresourcereport.com

$2M in Grants to Expand Oregon Meat Processing

After a competitive process, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) chose six Oregon meat processing business to receive a portion of the $2 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature. The purpose of the Oregon Meat Processing Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant is to expand meat processing capacity statewide for Oregon-raised livestock.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Deadly Weekend For Oregon Mountains

BEND, OR-- Mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend. Clackamas County Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Hood Saturday. Witnesses reported a Happy Valley man lost his ice ax and fell 600 - 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter flew him to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. On...
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Search for dead orca in coastal Oregon waters ends

An official with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the case surrounding a dead orca floating off the Oregon Coast has been closed, without any successful retrieval of the mammal’s body. In an email to KLCC, NOAA said there have been no more sightings of the carcass since...
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Travel experts give low-budget summer getaway ideas for Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inflation is making travel more expensive for everyone, but that doesn't mean Oregonians have to skip a summer getaway. Although a "staycation" may be the most convenient and least expensive option this summer, there are still plenty of fun and interesting things to do close to home.
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Mapleton Staple Reopens; Monkey Pox in Lane County; City Names Pitcher to top Law Enforcement Post

A cornerstone of the Mapleton business community has reopened. For years area residents and visitors could stop at the Alpha-Bit for a quick bite or to browse an eclectic and sometime funky selection of gifts and antiques. The café has reopened under new ownership and still offers the same experience. New owner Jon Noland is serving up soups, sandwiches and sweets; made fresh daily Thursdays through Monday. Noland also has the smoker going out front most days for a varying line-up of specials. The sweets are made by Noland’s mother, Orie Jenks, she owned and operated the Little Blue Hen Café at 17th street in Florence for many years.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Oregon's south coast open for razor clam harvesting

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is opening the south coast to razor clam harvesting. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) opened it yesterday saying, "Now the entire Oregon coast is open for razor clam harvesting." ODA says recent shellfish...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

North Umpqua wild summer steelhead count increases, July 4

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead in the North Umpqua River are up from last year’s low of 450 fish. As of June 21, 544 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam into the North Umpqua Basin. Although this is still lower than average, biologists anticipated an increase in returns as ocean conditions are improving. Biologists are closely monitoring returns and current analysis projects the 2022 run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by the end of the year. Peak return typically is late June through mid-July. “We expected an increase over last year’s run because of improving ocean conditions, and it’s nice to see that play out,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. “We’re also seeing increases in some summer steelhead runs in other systems like the Columbia Basin and think this trend will continue in the near future.” Returns less than 1,200 wild summer steelhead may trigger management actions beyond this year’s bubble closure around mainstem Umpqua River tributaries. With better returns so far, the river remains open for angling and retention of hatchery summer steelhead as per permanent regulations. As the summer heats up, biologists encourage anglers to practice hot weather angling ethics. Other recreationists are also encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVZ

Scholars’ solution to centuries-old mystery of ‘Beeswax Wreck’ off Oregon coast can be read for free online

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — For centuries, beeswax and Chinese porcelain have washed ashore on Nehalem Spit, on the north Oregon Coast. After years of research in archives around the world, in combination with archaeological evidence, scholars were able to point to the Santo Cristo de Burgos, a seventeenth-century Manila galleon owned by the kingdom of Spain, as the mysterious vessel commonly known today as the “Beeswax Wreck.”
Lebanon-Express

'Cue culture comes to Sweet Home

Sweet Home will be the meat home of the Pacific Northwest if a growing movement of barbecue enthusiasts gets its way. That was the hope of organizers at the Sweet Home Icebox Cook Off Saturday, July 2, the first public version of the competitive and sanctioned ‘cue cookout that drew meat-burning experts from as far away as Canada and Kansas City, Kansas.
SWEET HOME, OR

