Chicago, IL

Finally Sprucing Up The Side Of Our House

thediyplaybook.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the year, I revealed my 2022 home goals. Honestly, I’m pretty proud of how we’re doing on that list and I’ll be checking in on our progress in a few weeks here on the blog. In that post, I sheepishly showed you the sad state of the...

thediyplaybook.com

chicagostarmedia.com

Take me home: Hale, 1-year-old Beagle mix

Hale is a handsome and smart 1-year-old Beagle mix. He is a playful and affectionate dog with a penchant for toys. He enjoys going for walks, is very food motivated and will gladly sit for treats. Hale, 47 lbs., can be fearful of new people and surroundings and is seeking a home with a resident dog who can help him feel more confident.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chosen Few Picnic returns to Jackson Park

CHICAGO — A Chicago staple is back after a three-year hiatus. The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival is returning for it’s 30th anniversary in Jackson Park. The festival is set to be 14 hours long, starting at 8 a.m. and running until 10 p.m. Saturday. Those in attendance...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

These Are Street Festivals in Chicago This Fourth of July Weekend

With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, Chicagoans are likely looking to get outside and start celebrating Independence Day weekend. From the Grant Park Music Festival to firework shows, this weekend's street festivals and special events offer a chance to enjoy all the sights, smells, sounds and tastes the city has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Jeff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet this week's Pet of the Week -- and his name is Jeff. Jeff is a sweet, energetic 3-month-old kitten. He loves playing with all kinds of toys. When he's tired from frolicking all day, he will happily curl up on your lap to take a nap. Jeff is a bit shy without his kitty friends around, so he's hoping to go home with a playmate.   This summer, PAWS Chicago is hosting a Summer Kitten Adoption Challenge with the goal of finding homes for 350 kittens. They are encouraging adopters to bring home a pair of kittens! There are many benefits to adopting kittens in pairs because they need interaction with other kittens for healthy social development and crave constant stimulation.Jeff and so many other adorable kittens just like him are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: The Tamale Guy opens new location in a Logan Square Bar

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Lakefront Trail Users Horrified As Cars Drive Onto Pedestrian And Bike Path To Avoid Traffic Jam: WATCH: Several people drove on the trail, where vehicles are not permitted. The incident shows a need for more trail protection from drivers, users say.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
ORLAND PARK, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause. Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be around Millennium Park soon, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Family-owned for over 100 years: W.G.N. Flag Company has decorated Chicago’s proudest moments in history

CHICAGO — There’s another WGN? Yes, the W.G.N. Flag and Decorating Company has been part of Chicago’s history for over 100 years. Started in 1916 by William George Newbould (W.G.N.), they have been a prominent name in Chicago and in the flag and banner industry. With that reputation, they’ve been part of virtually every major event in the city’s history.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Last dry day of the holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and noticeably warmer today in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening.  Partly cloudy and muggy tonight in the 70s. Hotter for Independence Day with a chance for storms by evening. Much of next week will be unsettled with a daily shower chance.TODAY: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY Low: 69TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT. CHANCE OF STORMS LATE High: 90
CHICAGO, IL

