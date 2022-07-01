ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russian hackers allegedly target Ukraine's biggest private energy firm

By Sean Lyngaas
CNN
 2 days ago
Russian hackers carried out a "cyberattack" on Ukraine's biggest private energy conglomerate in retaliation for its owner's opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine, the firm said...

