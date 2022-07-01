Russian hackers allegedly target Ukraine's biggest private energy firm

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - 'Massive shelling' of Donbas city - Russian forces are "massively shelling" the eastern city of Sloviansk, its mayor says, as Moscow pushes deeper into the Donetsk region after taking neighbouring Lugansk at the weekend. - Cosmonauts hail Russian gains - Russian cosmonauts on board the International Space Station congratulate Russian forces on capturing the eastern Ukrainian region of Lugansk by being photographed with the flag of the area's pro-Russian rebels.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO