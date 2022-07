Before the Supreme Court announced its decision on Dobbs v Jackson, the biggest news on Capitol Hill came from the House select committee investigating January 6. The last day of the hearings revealed that Representatives Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry had asked for pardons for their actions. The committee also revealed that Representative Jim Jordan asked about pardons but not for one, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene asked the White House Counsel for one.All of this showed that a sizeable amount of Republicans knew they had likely committed crimes and wanted clemency. On the...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO