Keene, NY

Hiker shuttles starting to run in the High Peaks

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 3 days ago
The town of Keene shuttle at Marcy Field in 2019. Photo by Mike Lynch

Shuttles will be free this season

Hiker shuttles in the High Peaks kick off Saturday in anticipation of peak summer tourist season.

The town of Keene bus will be running from Marcy Field to the Garden parking lot and trailhead from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Garden leads to trails that go into the Johns Brook Valley and the surrounding High Peaks.

“I anticipate tomorrow if the weather’s good it is going to be really busy,” Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said. “It’s July. Everybody is ready for some hiking and swimming and camping and everything.”

One bonus for riders this season is the shuttle is free. It’s normally $10 to ride, but the state provided funding to eliminate the fee.

A week after the Keene shuttle starts, it will be joined by Essex County’s shuttle that runs on state Route 73 from Marcy Field to Chapel Pond, dropping people off at trailheads there and at the Roaring Brook Trailhead for Giant Mountain and Rooster Comb in Keene Valley.

The free county shuttle will operate on weekends and holidays through Monday, Oct. 10. New this year, additional runs on select weekends in August and October will be piloted from Frontier Town Gateway in North Hudson.

So far the hiking season has been busy, Wilson said, without illegal parking and safety issues like some past years.

“The Garden has been filling up by 5:30 – 6 in the morning on Saturdays. We haven’t had a lot of overflow, which is good. People have gotten the message about planning ahead and having alternate routes, so we haven’t had illegal parking problems, and when the shuttles start up, that really takes away that problem.”

People who drive to The Garden parking lot in their own vehicles have to pay $10 a day to park under a self-service system.

Trail stewards will once again be at Marcy Field this season to greet hikers and answer questions.

Both shuttles will run on weekends and holidays only.

The Essex County hiker shuttle. Photo by Tim Rowland

Pete Wilson
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

