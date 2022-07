INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had to deal with a rather stifling start to July with temperatures in the mid-90s for much of the state. Indianapolis had its second 95° day of the year, and we haven’t seen two or more of 95° days since 2013. Conditions are looking to be on the warm and muggy side for the holiday weekend with multiple chances to see rain and storms.

