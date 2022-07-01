ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Thousands of Rainbow Family members are in Colorado and the arrests have already started

By Conrad Swanson - The Denver Post (TNS)
 4 days ago

Just weeks after the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light settled on a location for their 50th anniversary gathering, the arrests, citations and warnings are already well underway, according to federal officials.

The gathering – described by Vice as a “ weird version of burning man ” – is scheduled between July 1 and July 7 at Adams Park in the Routt National Forest near Craig, but people began showing up from across the country days in advance. As of Thursday, about 4,100 people were already on site, Hilary Markin, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service, said. About 10,000 people are expected to attend in total.

Law enforcement officials expressed concern about the gathering months ago and already they’re confronting some members of the Rainbow Family. Markin told the Steamboat Pilot & Today that by Monday law enforcement had issued 91 “enforcement actions.”

By Wednesday she told The Denver Post that number grew to 191.

Those enforcement actions include damage to natural resources, narcotics possession or distribution, aggravated assault on a peace officer and a felon in possession of a firearm.

For comparison, the Rainbow Family’s gathering last year in New Mexico , yielded a total of about 600 enforcement actions, Markin said.

So the number of law enforcement encounters is expected to increase with each passing day, Markin said. Up to 500 new people are arriving to the site each day and some will stay for weeks to help clean up the area.

Rainbow Family gatherings often pair with drug use and sometimes sexual assault, past reports indicate. However, many members bristle at those depictions. Past meetings in Colorado led to an increase of illegal camping and trespassing charges. Seven members faced fines more than a decade ago after police found them sleeping on the roof of the Boulder Public Library.

CBS Denver

Mass shootings change the way Coloradans live

Most people have been touched by mass shootings in some way, whether in the line of fire or simply impacted knowing the pain people have suffered. In Colorado, we've had far too many experiences with mass shootings, so common some people are changing how they live their lives. "It's like something happens every week. It's some type of mass shooting," said Raymond Jones as he observed the 4th of July with family at Sloan Lake. "I'm tired of it man," shared Jones. "With everything going on, you know you can't just walk outside freely like you want to at any time," noted family...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thousands arrive for Rainbow Family 50th meetup in Colorado

Their catchphrase is "Welcome home!" and the moment you drive past one or two people along the dirt road to Adam's Park north of Hayden, Colorado...you will have heard it a few times. It's the 50th anniversary of the Rainbow Family Gathering a loosely organized group of like-minded people. While their webpage specifically says no one person speaks for the collective, it's posted "I think it's safe to say we're into intentional community building, non-violence, and alternative lifestyles. We also believe that Peace and Love are a great thing, and there isn't enough of that in this world."That tracks with what...
HAYDEN, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Colorado Stream Case That Could Revolutionize River Access

This story first appeared in High County News on June 27, 2022. ‘There are waters I’ve wanted to fish for 50 years, and I’ve been denied the use of a state-owned resource.’. The first rock hurtled past Roger Hill’s head and plunked into the Arkansas River on a...
COLORADO STATE
