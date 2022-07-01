ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nerve-Cooling Implant Could Ease Pain Without Opioids

By Amy Norton
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVo9q_0gSRgInq00

FRIDAY, July 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hinting at a future alternative to opioid painkillers, scientists have developed a tiny implant designed to ease post-surgery pain and then dissolve once the job is done.

So far, the research has been limited to lab animals, and it will be several years before the technology could be ready for human testing.

But the hope is to eventually have an alternative to managing postoperative pain that relies on engineering, rather than drugs, said researcher John Rogers, a professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

The implant is made of soft, water-soluble materials that form a cuff that can wrap around a peripheral nerve -- the kind that send pain signals from the body to the spine and brain. The device delivers targeted cooling to the nerve, inhibiting those pain signals from reaching the brain.

And once it's no longer needed, the implant dissolves into the body's fluids.

According to Rogers, the implant could potentially provide pain relief after many types of surgery -- reducing or even negating the need for painkillers like opioids .

"We hope it can completely replace opioids," Rogers said, adding that a lot of work remains before there can be any real-world use.

"We're talking about a pretty radically new technology," he said.

The implant -- described in the July 1 issue of Science , which also published an accompanying editorial -- cools nerves via the familiar concept of evaporation. It contains a liquid coolant that is induced to evaporate at specific spots along a peripheral nerve, similar to the way the body cools itself by sweating.

That cooling is able to slow and then eventually stop any pain signals traveling along the nerve.

In lab studies with rats, Rogers and his colleagues used the device to cool precise targeted peripheral nerves and turn off pain signals "on demand."

The implant itself is tiny, just 5 millimeters at its widest point, according to Rogers. One end curls into a cuff that wraps around a single nerve. Inside are two "microfluidic" tubes. One contains the liquid coolant perfluoropentane, which is already used in medicine -- in ultrasound contrast agents, for example. The other tube contains dry nitrogen.

When the gas and the coolant mix in a shared chamber, the liquid evaporates and creates the cooling effect. At the same time, Rogers said, an electronic sensor in the implant monitors the temperature of the nerve, to ensure it does not get too cold.

The system does involve "external hardware," Rogers pointed out. The implanted device connects to a pump outside the body -- similar to an IV line, he said -- that allows the user to activate the implant, and then dial the intensity up or down.

"The implant is not self-contained and wirelessly controlled," Rogers said. But, he added, the hope is to refine the technology so that it can be, with the user controlling the cooling with a wrist-worn device.

First, there are more immediate questions to be answered. Rogers said his team will be looking at whether there are "biological consequences" to prolonged cooling of peripheral nerves.

A pain-medicine expert not involved in the study called the work "fascinating."

Unlike the sprouting that occurs when a nerve is heated, cooling allows nerves to stay intact, said Dr. David Dickerson, chairman of the American Society of Anesthesiologists' Committee on Pain Medicine.

He agreed that it's necessary to assess the effects of long-term cooling.

"We want to make sure there are no pathological changes introduced -- no new nerve dysfunction," Dickerson said.

If the technology pans out in humans, he said he could envision the technology being used for surgeries that tend to cause more, or longer lasting, pain afterward.

In the real world, Dickerson noted, cost-effectiveness is a key consideration: Insurers have to be willing to pay for a complex technology rather than standard pain medication.

Already, Dickerson said, doctors and researchers have been looking at new ways to control pain and reduce opioid use after surgery. He pointed to the example of peripheral nerve stimulation, in which a tiny insulated wire is placed alongside a peripheral nerve and connected to a battery-powered generator that sends mild electrical pulses to the nerve.

A 2021 study found that the approach reduced patients' post-surgery pain in the first week, and substantially curbed their need for opioids.

With the cooling implant, one advantage is its ability to disappear. All of the materials, Rogers said, safely dissolve in the body's fluids, eliminating the need for any surgical removal.

Rogers and his colleagues have previously reported on a dissolving pacemaker they are developing -- for cases where patients temporarily need heartbeat pacing, such as after a heart procedure. That technology -- a thin, soft patch that adheres to the heart's surface -- is fully wireless.

More information

The American Society of Anesthesiologists has more on pain management .

SOURCES: John Rogers, PhD, professor, biomedical engineering and neurological surgery, and materials science and engineering, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and McCormick School of Engineering, Chicago; David Dickerson, MD, chairman, Committee on Pain Medicine, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Schaumburg, Ill.; Science, July 1, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Is this common pain medication wrecking your stomach?

As far as medical emergencies go, this one was at least pretty straightforward. On a cloudless early recent morning, I found myself careering toward the hospital in an Uber, my 18-year-old daughter sobbing beside me and puking into a plastic bag. Three days earlier, she'd had surgery to remove her wisdom teeth. Now, her insides were staging a violent rebellion. The source of her pain? Her pain reliever itself, in the form of a bottle of prescription strength ibuprofen.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New guidance for cancer pain and opioid use disorder or opioid misuse

Opioids are a cornerstone of cancer pain management, but there is a lack of consensus on how to treat pain in cancer patients who also have struggled with opioid use disorder or prescription opioid misuse. In a study published today in JAMA Oncology, researchers outline guidance for treating such patients and highlight obstacles and opportunities for better integration of addiction treatment in cancer care.
CANCER
Daily Mail

New drug could help ease breathing problems: Experimental meds could help people with chronic lung conditions

A new drug could help millions with lung conditions such as asthma and emphysema, which cause symptoms ranging from coughing to severe breathing difficulties. The drug blocks excess mucus production in the respiratory tract. Mucus plays a crucial role in keeping our lungs and airways healthy by maintaining moisture and trapping particles such as dust and microbes which might cause irritation or infection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

New omicron variant may be the ‘worst’ yet

A new COVID-19 wave is emerging in the United States, dominantly propelled by two strong omicron strains. First seen in South Africa, later in Portland, the BA.5 subvariant has been pegged as the “worst version” of omicron by experts, as it evades antibodies and transmits easily, according to NBC New York.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Schaumburg, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
Medical News Today

What to know about injections for multiple sclerosis

Treatment options for multiple sclerosis (MS) include injections, infusions, and oral medications. While these medications cannot cure MS, they can help manage the symptoms, prevent disease flares, and improve a person’s quality of life. MS is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which includes the brain and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Conversation U.S.

How do painkillers actually kill pain? From ibuprofen to fentanyl, it's about meeting the pain where it's at

Without the ability to feel pain, life is more dangerous. To avoid injury, pain tells us to use a hammer more gently, wait for the soup to cool or put on gloves in a snowball fight. Those with rare inherited disorders that leave them without the ability to feel pain are unable to protect themselves from environmental threats, leading to broken bones, damaged skin, infections and ultimately a shorter life span. In these contexts, pain is much more than a sensation: It is a protective call to action. But pain that is too intense or long-lasting can be debilitating. So how...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

How to know if you’re allergic to the sun

Temperatures are high and your skin might not like it. You could be one of the 10% to 15% of the UK population that experiences a condition called polymorphic light eruption, NHS estimates show. What do you know that inasmuch as you like the sun, the feeling may not be mutual?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

7 types of eye parasites and their symptoms

Some parasites can infect humans. Once inside of a body, parasites can travel to different organs, including the eyes. Without treatment, these infections can lead to eye pain, vision problems, and in some cases, blindness. Parasites are organisms that live in, or on, another organism. The host organism provides the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Opioids#Pain Relievers#Pain Management#Implant#Healthday#Science
Medical News Today

The link between lung cancer and shoulder pain

Lung cancer can cause referred pain in the shoulder. Referred pain means that pain starts in one area of the body, but a person experiences it in a different area. Some types of lung cancer are more likely than others to cause referred pain. Pancoast tumors are a relatively rare...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about drug-induced schizophrenia

People sometimes use the term drug-induced schizophrenia to refer to psychosis a person develops because of drug use. This condition is not actually schizophrenia at all. The correct term is drug-induced psychosis. A person with schizophrenia has symptoms of psychosis and other thought and behavioral issues that last longer than...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Dementia: Blood levels could point to early loss of neuronal connections

Researchers from DZNE and Ulm University Hospital have identified a protein in the blood that may indicate the degradation of neural connections years before the onset of dementia symptoms. If these findings are confirmed, recording this protein called "beta-synuclein" could contribute to the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and possibly also help to assess nerve damage resulting from stroke or traumatic brain injury.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about Adderall and depression

Adderall is a medication that a person may take for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There is some debate over whether Adderall can cause depression. However, with correct use according to the prescription, this is extremely rare. Approximately 2.5 million people in the United States take Adderall...
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Health

Is 'Septic Uterus' a Thing?

There has been a lot of talk—and even more social media posts—about the impact of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark legislation that guaranteed the federal right to have an abortion. Now that the Supreme Court has actually overturned the legislation and the legality of abortion is left to states to decide, many are concerned about the fallout for reproductive health beyond abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Popculture

CVS Recalls Product Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

A CVS Health essential might have some unwanted ingredients according to this latest recall from the FDA. The product in question is the CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, with the contamination being microbial bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. Ingestion of the bacteria could lead to invasive infections due...
HEALTH
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy