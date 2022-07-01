Netflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale Release

Click here to read the full article. Spyglass Media Group has brought on Amanda Klein to serve as executive vice president of television, Variety has learned exclusively. In her new role, Klein will oversee all of Spyglass’ TV development and production on both scripted and unscripted series. She will work closely with Peter Oillataguerre, Spyglass’ president of production, while reporting directly to Spyglass chairman and CEO Gary Barber. She begins in her new role effective immediately. “Amanda’s independent entrepreneurial spirit is a great fit for Spyglass,” Barber said. “I am very pleased to welcome her to our team and look forward to her...

