A no-boil recipe, this Air Fryer Mac and Cheese is creamy, easy and full of cheesy goodness! Quick, flavorful and the perfect side dish!. I bet y'all didn't know you could make macaroni and cheese in an air fryer! You can and I know a simple way to do it where you don't even have to boil the noodles first. This recipe is baked of my Oven Baked No-Boil Mac and Cheese recipe. It truly is a simple recipe that is full of flavor and once you have a creamy bite, you will want to make it over and over again. Just another reason to get an air fryer if you don't have one! No need to heat up your house either. If you want a new spin on your mac and cheese game, then you must make this Air Fryer Mac and Cheese recipe!

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO